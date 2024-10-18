

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported pretax profit of 2.9 million pounds for 53 weeks ended 30 March 2024 compared to 2.2 million pounds for 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023. Earnings per share was 0.6 pence compared to breakeven per share, last year. Adjusted operating pro?t increased to 6.5 million pounds from 6.2 million pounds. Adjusted result before tax was 3.1 million pounds compared to 3.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.6 pence compared to 0.2 pence.



For the 53 week period to 30 March 2024, revenue was 56.2 million pounds compared to 73.1 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023.



