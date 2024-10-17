ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2024 third quarter net income of $42.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to 2024 second quarter net income of $51.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. The decline in net income was largely attributable to an increase in the Company's loan loss provision compared to the prior quarter, partially mitigated by higher revenue levels. The increased loan loss provision was primarily attributable to a reserve allocation associated with one commercial real estate loan, while total levels of criticized and classified loans remained stable.

The Company generated a return on average assets of 0.88% and a return on average common equity of 5.75% for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to 1.07% and 7.10%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

"Our employees continue to provide outstanding service to our clients, resulting in continued improvement over many core elements of the bank, as evidenced by strong tangible book value growth, margin expansion, and core deposit growth for the third quarter," said Jeffrey Tengel, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company. "In addition, we believe that we are well positioned to improve profitability with expectations of future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of $19.4 billion at September 30, 2024 remained essentially flat when compared to the prior quarter and increased $40.0 million, or 0.21% when compared to September 30, 2023 levels, with the change compared to the year ago period reflecting a healthy remix of assets from securities into loans.

Total loans at September 30, 2024 of $14.4 billion decreased slightly by $40.1 million, or 0.3% (1.1% annualized), compared to the prior quarter level. This decrease was driven primarily by continued restraint on commercial real estate and construction portfolio growth combined with lower levels of commercial and industrial line utilization despite strong origination volume. On the consumer side, the total loan portfolio grew $18.5 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from the prior quarter, reflecting increased home equity utilization. Small business lending remains a focal point with the portfolio having grown by 10.1% from a year ago.

Average deposits for the third quarter increased by $330.0 million, or 2.2% (8.74% annualized), as compared to the prior quarter average balances, while period end balances of $15.4 billion at September 30, 2024 increased by $31.4 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024, reflecting strong growth in business checking balances offset by reductions in municipal deposits. Overall core deposits represented 81.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, as compared to 81.9% at June 30, 2024. Total noninterest bearing demand deposits grew by 2.3% versus the prior quarter and represent 29.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 28.7% at June 30, 2024. The total cost of deposits for the third quarter increased 9 basis points to 1.74% compared to the prior quarter.

In conjunction with deposit growth during the quarter, total period end borrowings declined by $30.0 million, or 4.3%, during the third quarter of 2024, while average borrowings decreased $334.2 million for the quarter, or 32.8%. As such, the overall cost of funding increased by only 1 basis point to 1.86% during the third quarter as increased deposit costs were mitigated by reductions in wholesale borrowing costs.

The securities portfolio balances remained flat at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024, as new purchases of $47.8 million and unrealized gains of $36.7 million in the available for sale portfolio were offset by maturities, calls and paydowns. Total securities represented 14.2% of total assets at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2024 increased $57.9 million, or 2.0%, compared to June 30, 2024, driven by strong earnings retention as well as unrealized gains on the available for sale investment securities portfolio and interest rate derivative valuations included in other comprehensive income. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 15.34% at September 30, 2024 represented an increase of 30 basis points from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 44 basis points from September 30, 2023. The Company's book value per share increased by $1.34, or 1.9%, to $70.08 at September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 rose by $1.38, or 3.1%, from the prior quarter to $46.57, and has grown by 9.3% from the year ago period. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.75% at September 30, 2024 represented an increase of 33 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 51 basis points from the year ago period. Please refer to Appendix A for a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP balance sheet metrics.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $141.7 million as compared to $137.9 million for the prior quarter. The net interest margin of 3.29% increased 4 basis points when compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by higher loan yields and securities cash flow deployment, combined with stable overall funding costs.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $33.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 represented an increase of $1.2 million, or 3.8%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Deposit account fees increased by $447,000, or 7.1%, due primarily to increased overdraft and cash management activity.

Interchange and ATM fees increased by $217,000, or 4.6%, driven by increased transaction volume during the third quarter of 2024.

Total assets under administration rose by $290.6 million, or 4.2%, during the quarter to a record level of $7.2 billion at September 30, 2024. The related increase in management fee income was offset partially by a reduction in seasonal tax preparation fees and insurance commissions recognized during the second quarter, resulting in a slight increase in overall investment and advisory income for the third quarter.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $348,000, or 26.4%, despite higher origination volumes, as a significant portion of the quarter end pipeline remained in an interest rate floating position, affecting the timing of the recognition of the associated expected gain.

Loan level derivative income rose by $652,000, or 137.8%, reflecting increased customer demand in light of changes in the macroeconomic environment.

Other noninterest income increased by $199,000, or 3.1%, driven primarily by increased gains on equity securities, partially offset by reduced loan fees and lower FHLB dividend income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense of $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 represented an increase of 0.8%, or $829,000, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the third quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits increased by $2.9 million, or 5.15%, as compared to the prior quarter, fueled primarily by outsized interest rate-driven valuation fluctuations on the Company's split-dollar bank-owned life insurance policies, which resulted in a $1.7 million increase in expense as compared to the prior quarter. Other increases were attributable to timing on retirement contributions and increased base salary costs.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $262,000, or 2.1%, due mainly to increases in utilities costs and equipment maintenance and repairs, partially offset by reduced cleaning expenses.

Other noninterest expense decreased by $2.4 million, or 9.7%, due primarily to a one-time credit of $1.1 million on debit card expenses, as well as reduced director equity compensation and consultant fees, partially offset by increased software and subscriptions costs.

The Company's tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 decreased slightly to 22.35%, compared to 22.69% for the prior quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The third quarter provision for credit losses was $19.5 million as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to a reserve allocation associated with one commercial real estate loan from a previously acquired bank that migrated to nonperforming status during the quarter. As such, nonperforming loans increased to $104.2 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $57.5 million at June 30, 2024, representing 0.73% and 0.40% of total loans at each respective period. Net charge-offs increased to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $339,000 for the prior quarter, representing 0.18% and 0.01%, respectfully, of average loans annualized. Net charge-offs for the third quarter were primarily driven by the partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan which had been previously reserved for. Delinquencies as a percentage of total loans decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.33% at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on total loans increased to $163.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $150.9 million at June 30, 2024, and represented 1.14% and 1.05% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 18, 2024. Internet access to the call is available on the Company's website at https://INDB.RocklandTrust.com or via telephonic access by dial-in at 1-888-336-7153 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 8729400 and will be available through October 25, 2024. Additionally, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until October 15, 2025.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "achieve," "plan," "believe," "future," "positioned," "continued," "will," "would," "potential," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

adverse economic conditions in the regional and local economies within the New England region and the Company's market area;

events impacting the financial services industry, including high profile bank failures, and any resulting decreased confidence in banks among depositors, investors, and other counterparties, as well as competition for deposits, significant disruption, volatility and depressed valuations of equity and other securities of banks in the capital markets;

the effects to the Company of an increasingly competitive labor market, including the possibility that the Company will have to devote significant resources to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the instability or volatility in financial markets and unfavorable domestic or global general economic, political or business conditions, whether caused by geopolitical concerns, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas and the possible expansion of such conflicts, political and policy uncertainties with the approach of the U.S. presidential election, changes in U.S. and international trade policies, or other factors, and the potential impact of such factors on the Company and its customers, including the potential for decreases in deposits and loan demand, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral and decreased service revenues;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on the Company's local economies or the Company's business caused by adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, changes in climate, public health crises or other external events and any actions taken by governmental authorities in response to any such events;

adverse changes or volatility in the local real estate market;

changes in interest rates and any resulting impact on interest earning assets and/or interest bearing liabilities, the level of voluntary prepayments on loans and the receipt of payments on mortgage-backed securities, decreased loan demand or increased difficulty in the ability of borrowers to repay variable rate loans;

acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated and may result in unforeseen integration issues or impairment of goodwill and/or other intangibles;

the effect of laws, regulations, new requirements or expectations, or additional regulatory oversight in the highly regulated financial services industry, including as a result of intensified regulatory scrutiny in the aftermath of regional bank failures and the resulting need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations, increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

higher than expected tax expense, including as a result of failure to comply with general tax laws and changes in tax laws;

increased competition in the Company's market areas, including competition that could impact deposit gathering, retention of deposits and the cost of deposits, increased competition due to the demand for innovative products and service offerings, and competition from non-depository institutions which may be subject to fewer regulatory constraints and lower cost structures;

a deterioration in the conditions of the securities markets;

a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainties surrounding the federal budget;

inability to adapt to changes in information technology, including changes to industry accepted delivery models driven by a migration to the internet as a means of service delivery, including any inability to effectively implement new technology-driven products, such as artificial intelligence;

electronic or other fraudulent activity within the financial services industry, especially in the commercial banking sector;

adverse changes in consumer spending and savings habits;

the effect of laws and regulations regarding the financial services industry, including the need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations or introduction of new requirements or expectations resulting in increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) generally applicable to the Company's business and the associated costs of such changes;

the Company's potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions;

changes in accounting policies, practices and standards, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters;

operational risks related to the Company and its customers' reliance on information technology; cyber threats, attacks, intrusions, and fraud; and outages or other issues impacting the Company or its third party service providers which could lead to interruptions or disruptions of the Company's operating systems, including systems that are customer facing, and adversely impact the Company's business;

any unexpected material adverse changes in the Company's operations or earnings.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as the Company's business and its forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q ("Risk Factors"). Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. Any public statements or disclosures by the Company following this release which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release. In addition to the information set forth in this press release, you should carefully consider the Risk Factors.

This press release and the appendices attached to it contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information may include operating net income and operating earnings per share ("EPS"), operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, core net interest margin ("core margin"), tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio.

Management reviews its core margin to determine any items that may impact the net interest margin that may be one-time in nature or not reflective of its core operating environment, such as significant purchase accounting adjustments or other adjustments such as nonaccrual interest reversals/recoveries and prepayment penalties. Management believes that adjusting for these items to arrive at a core margin provides additional insight into the operating environment and how management decisions impact the net interest margin.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by "tangible assets," defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles), and return on average tangible common equity (which is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures, including operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, core margin, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Sept 2024 vs. Sept 2024 vs. Jun 2024 Sept 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 198,987 $ 192,845 $ 176,930 3.18 % 12.47 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 225,465 121,036 43,198 86.28 % 421.93 % Securities Trading 4,410 4,384 4,476 0.59 % (1.47 )% Equities 21,639 21,028 21,475 2.91 % 0.76 % Available for sale 1,247,211 1,220,656 1,353,744 2.18 % (7.87 )% Held to maturity 1,492,315 1,519,655 1,594,279 (1.80 )% (6.40 )% Total securities 2,765,575 2,765,723 2,973,974 (0.01 )% (7.01 )% Loans held for sale 16,259 17,850 3,998 (8.91 )% 306.68 % Loans Commercial and industrial 1,577,861 1,602,752 1,653,003 (1.55 )% (4.55 )% Commercial real estate 8,162,020 8,151,805 7,896,230 0.13 % 3.37 % Commercial construction 742,042 786,743 965,442 (5.68 )% (23.14 )% Small business 270,018 269,270 245,335 0.28 % 10.06 % Total commercial 10,751,941 10,810,570 10,760,010 (0.54 )% (0.07 )% Residential real estate 2,441,859 2,439,646 2,338,102 0.09 % 4.44 % Home equity - first position 498,193 504,403 529,938 (1.23 )% (5.99 )% Home equity - subordinate positions 632,242 612,404 565,617 3.24 % 11.78 % Total consumer real estate 3,572,294 3,556,453 3,433,657 0.45 % 4.04 % Other consumer 36,572 33,919 30,568 7.82 % 19.64 % Total loans 14,360,807 14,400,942 14,224,235 (0.28 )% 0.96 % Less: allowance for credit losses (163,696 ) (150,859 ) (140,569 ) 8.51 % 16.45 % Net loans 14,197,111 14,250,083 14,083,666 (0.37 )% 0.81 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,926 32,738 43,878 (8.59 )% (31.80 )% Bank premises and equipment, net 192,197 191,303 191,560 0.47 % 0.33 % Goodwill 985,072 985,072 985,072 - % - % Other intangible assets 13,701 15,161 19,825 (9.63 )% (30.89 )% Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 302,132 300,111 295,670 0.67 % 2.19 % Other assets 481,692 539,115 550,338 (10.65 )% (12.47 )% Total assets $ 19,408,117 $ 19,411,037 $ 19,368,109 (0.02 )% 0.21 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,519,492 $ 4,418,891 $ 4,796,148 2.28 % (5.77 )% Savings and interest checking 5,188,303 5,241,154 5,398,322 (1.01 )% (3.89 )% Money market 2,969,809 3,058,109 2,852,293 (2.89 )% 4.12 % Time certificates of deposit 2,763,419 2,691,433 2,012,763 2.67 % 37.29 % Total deposits 15,441,023 15,409,587 15,059,526 0.20 % 2.53 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 600,521 630,527 887,548 (4.76 )% (32.34 )% Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,859 62,859 62,857 - % - % Subordinated debentures, net - - 49,957 nm (100.00 )% Total borrowings 663,380 693,386 1,000,362 (4.33 )% (33.69 )% Total deposits and borrowings 16,104,403 16,102,973 16,059,888 0.01 % 0.28 % Other liabilities 326,566 388,815 422,813 (16.01 )% (22.76 )% Total liabilities 16,430,969 16,491,788 16,482,701 (0.37 )% (0.31 )% Stockholders' equity Common stock 423 423 440 - % (3.86 )% Additional paid in capital 1,907,012 1,904,869 1,999,448 0.11 % (4.62 )% Retained earnings 1,146,915 1,128,182 1,046,266 1.66 % 9.62 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (77,202 ) (114,225 ) (160,746 ) (32.41 )% (51.97 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,977,148 2,919,249 2,885,408 1.98 % 3.18 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,408,117 $ 19,411,037 $ 19,368,109 (0.02 )% 0.21 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Sept 2024 vs. Sept 2024 vs. Jun 2024 Sept 2023 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 1,635 $ 397 $ 905 311.84 % 80.66 % Interest and dividends on securities 14,065 13,994 14,818 0.51 % (5.08 )% Interest and fees on loans 200,597 197,274 187,145 1.68 % 7.19 % Interest on loans held for sale 227 199 60 14.07 % 278.33 % Total interest income 216,524 211,864 202,928 2.20 % 6.70 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 66,985 61,469 40,713 8.97 % 64.53 % Interest on borrowings 7,836 12,469 12,335 (37.16 )% (36.47 )% Total interest expense 74,821 73,938 53,048 1.19 % 41.04 % Net interest income 141,703 137,926 149,880 2.74 % (5.46 )% Provision for credit losses 19,500 4,250 5,500 358.82 % 254.55 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 122,203 133,676 144,380 (8.58 )% (15.36 )% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 6,779 6,332 5,936 7.06 % 14.20 % Interchange and ATM fees 4,970 4,753 4,808 4.57 % 3.37 % Investment management and advisory 11,033 10,987 10,246 0.42 % 7.68 % Mortgage banking income 972 1,320 739 (26.36 )% 31.53 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 2,006 2,000 1,983 0.30 % 1.16 % Gain on life insurance benefits - - 1,924 nm (100.00 )% Loan level derivative income 1,125 473 842 137.84 % 33.61 % Other noninterest income 6,664 6,465 7,065 3.08 % (5.68 )% Total noninterest income 33,549 32,330 33,543 3.77 % 0.02 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 60,108 57,162 54,797 5.15 % 9.69 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,734 12,472 12,321 2.10 % 3.35 % Data processing and facilities management 2,510 2,405 2,404 4.37 % 4.41 % FDIC assessment 2,628 2,694 2,727 (2.45 )% (3.63 )% Other noninterest expenses 22,463 24,881 25,533 (9.72 )% (12.02 )% Total noninterest expenses 100,443 99,614 97,782 0.83 % 2.72 % Income before income taxes 55,309 66,392 80,141 (16.69 )% (30.99 )% Provision for income taxes 12,362 15,062 19,333 (17.93 )% (36.06 )% Net Income $ 42,947 $ 51,330 $ 60,808 (16.33 )% (29.37 )% Weighted average common shares (basic) 42,481,441 42,468,658 44,135,487 Common share equivalents 11,622 4,308 11,417 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 42,493,063 42,472,966 44,146,904 Basic earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.21 $ 1.38 (16.53 )% (26.81 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.21 $ 1.38 (16.53 )% (26.81 )% Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.47 % Return on average assets (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) (GAAP) 0.88 % 1.07 % 1.25 % Return on average common equity (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) (GAAP) 5.75 % 7.10 % 8.35 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 8.67 % 10.83 % 12.81 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 19.14 % 18.99 % 18.29 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 57.31 % 58.51 % 53.31 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended % Change September 30 2024 September 30 2023 Sept 2024 vs. Sept 2023 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 2,515 $ 4,882 (48.48 )% Interest and dividends on securities 42,291 45,711 (7.48 )% Interest and fees on loans 591,097 537,830 9.90 % Interest on loans held for sale 530 133 298.50 % Total interest income 636,433 588,556 8.13 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 182,774 95,297 91.79 % Interest on borrowings 36,591 31,835 14.94 % Total interest expense 219,365 127,132 72.55 % Net interest income 417,068 461,424 (9.61 )% Provision for credit losses 28,750 17,750 61.97 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 388,318 443,674 (12.48 )% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 19,339 17,360 11.40 % Interchange and ATM fees 14,175 13,470 5.23 % Investment management and advisory 31,961 30,373 5.23 % Mortgage banking income 3,088 1,717 79.85 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 5,934 5,777 2.72 % Gain on life insurance benefits 263 2,111 (87.54 )% Loan level derivative income 1,678 2,525 (33.54 )% Other noninterest income 19,384 19,209 0.91 % Total noninterest income 95,822 92,542 3.54 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 174,444 165,747 5.25 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 38,673 37,528 3.05 % Data processing and facilities management 7,398 7,461 (0.84 )% FDIC assessment 8,304 8,011 3.66 % Other noninterest expenses 71,125 73,251 (2.90 )% Total noninterest expenses 299,944 291,998 2.72 % Income before income taxes 184,196 244,218 (24.58 )% Provision for income taxes 42,149 59,519 (29.18 )% Net Income $ 142,047 $ 184,699 (23.09 )% Weighted average common shares (basic) 42,501,199 44,419,731 Common share equivalents 9,602 12,851 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 42,510,801 44,432,582 Basic earnings per share $ 3.34 $ 4.16 (19.71 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.34 $ 4.16 (19.71 )% Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.26 % 3.60 % Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 0.98 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 6.49 % 8.58 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 9.86 % 13.21 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.68 % 16.71 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 58.48 % 52.71 %

nm = not meaningful

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 12,027 $ 17,793 $ 2,953 Commercial real estate loans 77,951 23,479 23,867 Small business loans 501 437 372 Residential real estate loans 9,744 10,629 8,493 Home equity 3,992 5,090 3,411 Other consumer 33 23 75 Total nonperforming loans 104,248 57,451 39,171 Other real estate owned 110 110 110 Total nonperforming assets $ 104,358 $ 57,561 $ 39,281 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.73 % 0.40 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.54 % 0.30 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 157.03 % 262.59 % 358.86 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.14 % 1.05 % 0.99 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.22 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 57,561 $ 57,051 $ 45,812 New to nonperforming 57,197 6,201 3,455 Loans charged-off (7,006 ) (808 ) (6,018 ) Loans paid-off (2,306 ) (3,458 ) (2,915 ) Loans restored to performing status (1,058 ) (1,429 ) (1,428 ) Other (30 ) 4 375 Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 104,358 $ 57,561 $ 39,281

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 September 30 2024 September 30 2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ 5,883 $ (2 ) $ (111 ) $ 5,796 $ 23,339 Commercial real estate loans - - 5,072 - 5,072 Small business loans 160 48 77 278 125 Home equity 24 (137 ) (12 ) (246 ) (38 ) Other consumer 596 430 552 1,448 1,102 Total net charge-offs $ 6,663 $ 339 $ 5,578 $ 7,276 $ 29,600 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.16 % 0.07 % 0.28 %

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Gross loans/total deposits 93.00 % 93.45 % 94.45 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 14.59 % 14.40 % 14.41 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 11.22 % 11.09 % 11.12 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 15.34 % 15.04 % 14.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 10.75 % 10.42 % 10.24 % Book value per share GAAP $ 70.08 $ 68.74 $ 65.37 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 46.57 $ 45.19 $ 42.60

(1) Estimated number for September 30, 2024.

(2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 129,827 $ 1,635 5.01 % $ 47,598 $ 397 3.35 % $ 89,449 $ 905 4.01 % Securities Securities - trading 4,366 - - % 4,739 - - % 4,546 - - % Securities - taxable investments 2,761,758 14,064 2.03 % 2,793,145 13,992 2.01 % 3,000,736 14,817 1.96 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 194 1 2.05 % 189 2 4.26 % 188 1 2.11 % Total securities $ 2,766,318 $ 14,065 2.02 % $ 2,798,073 $ 13,994 2.01 % $ 3,005,470 $ 14,818 1.96 % Loans held for sale 15,208 227 5.94 % 12,610 199 6.35 % 4,072 60 5.85 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,585,801 28,834 7.23 % 1,583,858 28,305 7.19 % 1,682,000 30,739 7.25 % Commercial real estate (1) 8,170,031 107,735 5.25 % 8,112,683 104,449 5.18 % 7,823,525 94,861 4.81 % Commercial construction 749,009 13,778 7.32 % 834,876 15,451 7.44 % 1,007,814 16,829 6.62 % Small business 270,486 4,486 6.60 % 265,273 4,376 6.63 % 240,782 3,752 6.18 % Total commercial 10,775,327 154,833 5.72 % 10,796,690 152,581 5.68 % 10,754,121 146,181 5.39 % Residential real estate 2,443,488 26,917 4.38 % 2,427,635 26,472 4.39 % 2,276,882 23,197 4.04 % Home equity 1,122,750 19,372 6.86 % 1,109,979 18,826 6.82 % 1,093,479 18,313 6.64 % Total consumer real estate 3,566,238 46,289 5.16 % 3,537,614 45,298 5.15 % 3,370,361 41,510 4.89 % Other consumer 35,331 665 7.49 % 31,019 593 7.69 % 30,775 608 7.84 % Total loans $ 14,376,896 $ 201,787 5.58 % $ 14,365,323 $ 198,472 5.56 % $ 14,155,257 $ 188,299 5.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,288,249 $ 217,714 5.01 % $ 17,223,604 $ 213,062 4.98 % $ 17,254,248 $ 204,082 4.69 % Cash and due from banks 182,151 178,558 184,003 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,513 41,110 38,252 Other assets 1,839,389 1,876,081 1,859,099 Total assets $ 19,340,302 $ 19,319,353 $ 19,335,602 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,163,567 $ 17,978 1.39 % $ 5,166,340 $ 16,329 1.27 % $ 5,393,209 $ 11,860 0.87 % Money market 2,998,672 18,986 2.52 % 2,909,503 17,409 2.41 % 2,945,450 13,709 1.85 % Time deposits 2,740,982 30,021 4.36 % 2,579,336 27,731 4.32 % 1,860,440 15,144 3.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,903,221 $ 66,985 2.44 % $ 10,655,179 $ 61,469 2.32 % $ 10,199,099 $ 40,713 1.58 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 623,053 6,692 4.27 % 957,268 11,329 4.76 % 869,646 10,568 4.82 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,859 1,144 7.24 % 62,859 1,140 7.29 % 62,857 1,150 7.26 % Subordinated debentures - - - % - - - % 49,944 617 4.90 % Total borrowings $ 685,912 $ 7,836 4.54 % $ 1,020,127 $ 12,469 4.92 % $ 982,447 $ 12,335 4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,589,133 $ 74,821 2.57 % $ 11,675,306 $ 73,938 2.55 % $ 11,181,546 $ 53,048 1.88 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,442,858 4,360,897 4,883,009 Other liabilities 339,075 375,629 381,483 Total liabilities $ 16,371,066 $ 16,411,832 $ 16,446,038 Stockholders' equity 2,969,236 2,907,521 2,889,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,340,302 $ 19,319,353 $ 19,335,602 Net interest income $ 142,893 $ 139,124 $ 151,034 Interest rate spread (2) 2.44 % 2.43 % 2.81 % Net interest margin (3) 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.47 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,346,079 $ 66,985 $ 15,016,076 $ 61,469 $ 15,082,108 $ 40,713 Cost of total deposits 1.74 % 1.65 % 1.07 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,031,991 $ 74,821 $ 16,036,203 $ 73,938 $ 16,064,555 $ 53,048 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.86 % 1.85 % 1.31 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $1.2 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets Interest earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 76,199 $ 2,515 4.41 % $ 144,558 $ 4,882 4.52 % Securities Securities - trading 4,627 - - % 4,377 - - % Securities - taxable investments 2,807,287 42,287 2.01 % 3,062,745 45,707 2.00 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 191 5 3.50 % 191 5 3.50 % Total securities $ 2,812,105 $ 42,292 2.01 % $ 3,067,313 $ 45,712 1.99 % Loans held for sale 11,651 530 6.08 % 3,180 133 5.59 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,576,580 84,746 7.18 % 1,662,459 86,762 6.98 % Commercial real estate (1) 8,131,317 314,260 5.16 % 7,800,173 276,255 4.74 % Commercial construction 808,570 44,650 7.38 % 1,061,847 50,508 6.36 % Small business 264,283 13,022 6.58 % 231,299 10,472 6.05 % Total commercial 10,780,750 456,678 5.66 % 10,755,778 423,997 5.27 % Residential real estate 2,429,963 79,472 4.37 % 2,163,130 63,498 3.92 % Home equity 1,109,245 56,642 6.82 % 1,092,304 51,951 6.36 % Total consumer real estate 3,539,208 136,114 5.14 % 3,255,434 115,449 4.74 % Other consumer 32,350 1,867 7.71 % 30,885 1,751 7.58 % Total loans $ 14,352,308 $ 594,659 5.53 % $ 14,042,097 $ 541,197 5.15 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,252,263 $ 639,996 4.96 % $ 17,257,148 $ 591,924 4.59 % Cash and due from banks 179,414 181,380 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 39,576 32,615 Other assets 1,841,696 1,843,564 Total assets $ 19,312,949 $ 19,314,707 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,165,252 $ 49,163 1.27 % $ 5,545,951 $ 28,758 0.69 % Money market 2,917,693 52,386 2.40 % 3,079,942 36,433 1.58 % Time deposits 2,539,915 81,225 4.27 % 1,596,889 30,106 2.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,622,860 $ 182,774 2.30 % $ 10,222,782 $ 95,297 1.25 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 920,781 32,652 4.74 % 747,640 26,788 4.79 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,859 3,431 7.29 % 62,856 3,195 6.80 % Subordinated debentures 13,501 508 5.03 % 49,921 1,852 4.96 % Total borrowings $ 997,141 $ 36,591 4.90 % $ 860,417 $ 31,835 4.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,620,001 $ 219,365 2.52 % $ 11,083,199 $ 127,132 1.53 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,414,392 4,990,869 Other liabilities 354,038 363,989 Total liabilities $ 16,388,431 $ 16,438,057 Stockholders' equity 2,924,518 2,876,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,312,949 $ 19,314,707 Net interest income $ 420,631 $ 464,792 Interest rate spread (2) 2.44 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (3) 3.26 % 3.60 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,037,252 $ 182,774 $ 15,213,651 $ 95,297 Cost of total deposits 1.62 % 0.84 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,034,393 $ 219,365 $ 16,074,068 $ 127,132 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.83 % 1.06 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $3.6 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Certain amounts in prior year financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, at the dates indicated:

September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,977,148 $ 2,919,249 $ 2,885,408 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 998,773 1,000,233 1,004,897 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,978,375 $ 1,919,016 $ 1,880,511 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 19,408,117 $ 19,411,037 $ 19,368,109 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 998,773 1,000,233 1,004,897 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 18,409,344 $ 18,410,804 $ 18,363,212 (d) Common Shares 42,480,765 42,469,867 44,141,973 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 15.34 % 15.04 % 14.90 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.75 % 10.42 % 10.24 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 70.08 $ 68.74 $ 65.37 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 46.57 $ 45.19 $ 42.60 (b/e)

APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 June 30 2024 September 30 2023 September 30 2024 September 30 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 42,947 $ 51,330 $ 60,808 $ 142,047 $ 184,699 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,969,236 $ 2,907,521 $ 2,889,564 $ 2,924,518 $ 2,876,650 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 999,604 1,000,972 1,005,778 1,001,022 1,007,526 Tangible average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,969,632 $ 1,906,549 $ 1,883,786 $ 1,923,496 $ 1,869,124 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity) 8.67 % 10.83 % 12.81 % 9.86 % 13.21 %

APPENDIX C: Net Interest Margin Analysis & Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Volume Interest Margin Impact Volume Interest Margin Impact (Dollars in thousands) Reported total interest earning assets $ 17,288,249 $ 142,893 3.29 % $ 17,223,604 $ 139,124 3.25 % Acquisition fair value marks: Loan accretion (171 ) - % (74 ) - % Nonaccrual interest, net (156 ) - % (131 ) - % Other noncore adjustments (3,523 ) (145 ) - % (4,020 ) (499 ) (0.01 )% Core margin (Non-GAAP) $ 17,284,726 $ 142,421 3.29 % $ 17,219,584 $ 138,420 3.24 %

