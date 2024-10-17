Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.3%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 22.1% and 20.4%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 24.9%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 37.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 36.4% and 34.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 41.9%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|37.0%
|13.1%
|16.4%
|14.0%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|41.9%
|13.9%
|16.4%
|14.4%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|34.5%
|10.6%
|14.9%
|12.0%
|S&P 500
|36.4%
|11.9%
|16.0%
|13.4%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
|9/30/2024
|9/30/2023
|Net assets
|$2,739,312,275
|$2,347,175,163
|Shares outstanding
|112,690,081
|120,809,873
|Net asset value per share
|$24.31
|$19.43
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
|% of Net Assets
|Apple Inc.
|7.7%
|Microsoft Corporation
|7.4%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|6.3%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.1%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.5%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.8%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|2.0%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|1.9%
|Broadcom Inc.
|1.8%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|1.8%
|Total
|39.3%
|*Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|31.0%
|Financials
|12.5%
|Health Care
|11.6%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.3%
|Communication Services
|9.0%
|Industrials
|8.5%
|Consumer Staples
|6.1%
|Energy
|3.6%
|Utilities
|2.4%
|Real Estate
|2.3%
|Materials
|2.1%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479