Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.3%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 22.1% and 20.4%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 24.9%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 37.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 36.4% and 34.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 41.9%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)37.0%13.1%16.4%14.0%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)41.9%13.9%16.4%14.4%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category34.5%10.6%14.9%12.0%
S&P 50036.4%11.9%16.0%13.4%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/20249/30/2023
Net assets$2,739,312,275$2,347,175,163
Shares outstanding112,690,081120,809,873
Net asset value per share$24.31$19.43
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
% of Net Assets
Apple Inc.7.7%
Microsoft Corporation7.4%
NVIDIA Corporation6.3%
Amazon.com, Inc.4.1%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.5%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A2.8%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.2.0%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*1.9%
Broadcom Inc.1.8%
Eli Lilly and Company1.8%
Total39.3%
*Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
% of Net Assets
Information Technology31.0%
Financials12.5%
Health Care11.6%
Consumer Discretionary10.3%
Communication Services9.0%
Industrials8.5%
Consumer Staples6.1%
Energy3.6%
Utilities2.4%
Real Estate2.3%
Materials2.1%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479


