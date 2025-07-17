Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856557 | ISIN: US0062121043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.07.25 | 21:59
21,790 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 22:12 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 7.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 6.2% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 5.7% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 12.4%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)
1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)15.1%20.5%17.2%14.3%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)18.0%24.0%19.2%15.1%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category13.6%18.2%15.5%12.3%
S&P 50015.2%19.7%16.6%13.7%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

6/30/20256/30/2024
Net assets$2,804,959,277$2,938,344,145
Shares outstanding120,125,125124,051,735
Net asset value per share$23.35$23.69
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)
% of Net Assets
Microsoft Corporation7.7%
NVIDIA Corporation7.5%
Apple Inc.6.1%
Amazon.com, Inc.4.1%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.4%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A3.3%
Broadcom Inc.2.6%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.2.5%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*1.9%
Netflix, Inc.1.7%
Total40.8%
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)
% of Net Assets
Information Technology32.7%
Financials13.8%
Consumer Discretionary10.7%
Communication Services9.8%
Health Care9.2%
Industrials8.1%
Consumer Staples5.8%
Energy3.2%
Utilities2.4%
Real Estate2.1%
Materials1.7%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.