Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 7.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 6.2% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 5.7% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 12.4%.
The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|15.1%
|20.5%
|17.2%
|14.3%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|18.0%
|24.0%
|19.2%
|15.1%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|13.6%
|18.2%
|15.5%
|12.3%
|S&P 500
|15.2%
|19.7%
|16.6%
|13.7%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|6/30/2025
|6/30/2024
|Net assets
|$2,804,959,277
|$2,938,344,145
|Shares outstanding
|120,125,125
|124,051,735
|Net asset value per share
|$23.35
|$23.69
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Microsoft Corporation
|7.7
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.5
|%
|Apple Inc.
|6.1
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.1
|%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.4
|%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|3.3
|%
|Broadcom Inc.
|2.6
|%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|2.5
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|1.9
|%
|Netflix, Inc.
|1.7
|%
|Total
|40.8
|%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|32.7
|%
|Financials
|13.8
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.7
|%
|Communication Services
|9.8
|%
|Health Care
|9.2
|%
|Industrials
|8.1
|%
|Consumer Staples
|5.8
|%
|Energy
|3.2
|%
|Utilities
|2.4
|%
|Real Estate
|2.1
|%
|Materials
|1.7
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479