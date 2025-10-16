Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first nine months of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first nine months of 2025 was 16.0%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 14.8% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 13.4% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 17.8%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 22, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2025) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 18.3% 25.3% 17.0% 16.0% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 20.9% 28.0% 18.3% 16.7% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 15.2% 23.0% 15.2% 13.9% S&P 500 17.6% 24.9% 16.5% 15.3%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Net assets $2,986,405,308 $2,739,312,275 Shares outstanding 121,337,257 112,690,081 Net asset value per share $24.61 $24.31

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2025) % of Net Assets NVIDIA Corporation 8.2% Microsoft Corporation 7.4% Apple Inc. 7.0% Alphabet Inc. Class A 4.3% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.8% Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 3.0% Broadcom Inc. 2.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.2% Tesla, Inc. 1.8% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 1.8% Total 42.4% *Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund



SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2025) % of Net Assets Information Technology 34.5% Financials 13.1% Consumer Discretionary 10.7% Communication Services 10.1% Health Care 9.0% Industrials 7.8% Consumer Staples 5.0% Energy 3.2% Utilities 2.4% Real Estate 2.0% Materials 1.6%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479