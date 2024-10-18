Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

Highest gross margin so far

Third quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

Sales decreased by 4% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 but the gross margin increased from 43% to 47%.

EBITDA increased to kSEK 1,188. EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 amounted to kSEK 711.

Performance Masterbatch's turnover increased by 5% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 but Performance Chemical turnover decreased by 13%, driven by low deliveries to one of the company's larger customers.

Financials during the Third quarter of 2024:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 44,092,000 (45,834,000).

The gross margin amounted to 47% (43%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,188,000 (711,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 8,592,000 (9,056,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 899,000 (25,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.08).

Significant events after the end of the period:

Johannes Lorenz took over as business manager for Central Europe and with responsibility for the technology area Recolour Plus.

Received an order of mSEK 17 from an existing customer in high temperature. The order covers four quarters, with first deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Received the first full scale production order from a global manufacturer of "Structural composites".

Lomma 18 October 2024

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 18th of October 2024.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB. FNCA Sweden AB can be reached at info@fnca.se or by phone +46-8 528 00 399.