Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Recycling sales increased by 71% compared to the first quarter

Second quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

Sales increased by 1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 and the gross margin from 46% to 47%.

EBITDA amounted to 1,251 kSEK, compared to 2,612 kSEK for the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Performance Masterbatch's sales increased by 1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 and also Performance Chemical's sales increased by 1%.

The company secures it largest recycling customer so far.

Financials during the second quarter of 2025:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 54,302,000 (53,626,000).

The gross margin amounted to 47% (46%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,251,000 (2,262,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 9,091,000 (9,020,000). The company also has an overdraft facility where the unused portion amounts to SEK 13,064,000 compared to SEK 13,862,000 at the beginning of the year.

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK - 1,224,000 (4,469,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.03).

Lomma 11 July 2025

The Board of Directors

These financial statements haven't been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim for January to June 2025 on July the 11th at 09:00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PteDCidOO2I

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 11th of July 2025.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.