

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation is expected to ease slightly more than previously estimated in 2025, according to the Survey of Professional Forecasters, released by the European Central Bank on Friday.



Headline inflation for 2024 was expected at 2.4 percent, unchanged from the previous outlook. The projection for next year was lowered to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent. At the same time, inflation expectation for 2026 was retained at 1.9 percent.



Longer-term HICP inflation expectations were also unchanged at 2.0 percent.



Respondents said they see the disinflation process as continuing broadly as expected.



Real economic outlook for this year was maintained at 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2025 was trimmed to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent, which mainly reflected a carry-over from weaker than previously expected economic activity in the second half of 2024.



GDP growth is seen at 1.4 percent in 2026, the same as in the prior survey report. Longer-term GDP growth expectations were unchanged at 1.3 percent.



Respondents expected the unemployment rate to increase to an average of 6.5 percent in 2024 and 2025 but to decline slightly thereafter to 6.4 percent in 2026.



