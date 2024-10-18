

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $446 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.790 billion from $1.857 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $446 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.790 Bln vs. $1.857 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News