Plurilock's CEO Ian L. Paterson to share insights on protecting critical infrastructure at Vancouver's premier security event.

Summit to focus on addressing foreign threats and strengthening economic and political resilience.

Paterson to participate in the "Enhancing Security and Resilience of Critical Infrastructure" panel on November 25, 2024.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF), a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions, proudly announces that CEO, Ian L. Paterson has been invited to speak at the prestigious Vancouver International Security Summit (VISS) titled Addressing Foreign Threats and Ensuring Economic & Political Resiliency. Paterson will be a key panelist on the "Enhancing Security and Resilience of Critical Infrastructure" panel, which takes place on Monday, November 25, 2024.

This in-person summit, scheduled for November 25-26, 2024, will be held at the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, bringing together top global security experts, policymakers, and innovators to tackle the most urgent security challenges of our time.

"With so many security solutions flooding the market and cybersecurity threats evolving at an alarming pace, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams face immense challenges in implementing infrastructure that effectively protects digital assets," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "At Plurilock, we are committed to addressing these challenges head-on, which is why we've earned the trust of NASDAQ and S&P500-listed enterprises. I'm excited to contribute to this important conversation at VISS, sharing our expertise and learning from the broader cybersecurity community."

About Vancouver International Security Summit

Presenting the Vancouver International Security Summit: Addressing Foreign Threats and Ensuring Economic & Political Resiliency at the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel in Vancouver, BC. This fully in-person summit is an elite gathering of global leaders, security experts, policymakers, and industry innovators. This event, scheduled for November 25-26, 2024, aims to confront the pressing challenges of foreign threats while fortifying economic and political stability. The summit will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions designed to foster international cooperation, safeguard critical infrastructures, and enhance resilience against diverse global threats. For more information, please visit https://www.rebootcommunications.com/event/viss2024/

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition.

