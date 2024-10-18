

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew marginally in August, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Construction output grew 0.1 percent on month, reversing July's 0.5 percent decrease.



The slight recovery in overall output was driven by the 0.9 percent rise in construction of buildings and the 0.3 percent rise in specialized construction activities. Partially offsetting these gains, civil engineering dropped 2.1 percent.



Construction output in the EU grew 0.4 percent on month but decreased 2.4 percent annually.



The highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Sweden, the Netherlands and Romania. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia, Belgium and Slovenia.



