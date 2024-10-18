

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual involved in the development and production of drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.



The Garpiya series long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles have been deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine, destroying critical infrastructure and causing mass casualties. The Garpiya drones are produced at Chinese factories in collaboration with Russian defense firms before transferring them to Russia.



The targeted companies are Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd., which produces the L550E engine for implementation into the Garpiya; Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd (Redlepus); and Russia-based Limited Liability Company Trading House Vector (TD Vector).



Russian national Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, who is the General Director and beneficial owner of TSK Vektor, which assists with the development and production effort of one-way attack UAVs, also has been targeted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.



These private companies and individual were involved in the development and production of military equipment for U.S.-sanctioned Russian defense firm JSC Aeropspace Defense Concern Almaz-Antey, for use by the Russian military in Ukraine.



While the United States previously imposed sanctions on Chinese companies providing critical inputs to Russia's military-industrial base, these are the first U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese firms directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms.



