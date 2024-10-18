

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State announced that it has resumed full immigrant visa processing at its embassy in Beirut to facilitate the reunification of Lebanese family members of U.S. citizens.



Embassy Beirut also continues to offer emergency loans to help U.S. citizens during the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, and to issue emergency U.S. passports, the State Department said.



A Level 4 advisory is in force in Lebanon, in which the Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to that country, and those who are in Lebanon to depart.



The commercial airport in Beirut remains open with many commercial flights departing daily, and the Department continue to secure seats for U.S. citizens and their immediate family members to leave Lebanon.



Since late September, the United States has secured more than 8,600 airplane seats for U.S. citizens, their immediate family members, and lawful permanent residents to depart Lebanon both by reserving seats daily on commercial flights as well as providing seats on U.S.-organized flights from Beirut.



The State Department said many seats remain available on these flights, and that the United States will continue to organize augmentation flights as long as there is demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News