Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives Notice from RBC of Intent to File Receivership Order on Monday, October 21, 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Resigns as Auditor; BC Securities Commission Expected to Cease Trading by Monday, October 21, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company") today announced that Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") has notified the company that it intends to file a receivership order on Monday, October 21, 2024. Concurrently, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has resigned as the Company's auditor. The Company expects that the BC Securities Commission will cease trading of Vicinity Motor Corp. common stock by Monday, October 21, 2024.

Company Contact:

Vicinity Motor Corp.

(604) 607-4000

