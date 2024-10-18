

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumers Energy Co., a provider of electricity and natural gas in Michigan and a primary subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), said on Friday that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive a nearly $20 million financial support to provide real-time visibility into the grid and help to integrate electric vehicles into Michigan's electric grid.



The commitment will be matched by $20 million from Consumers Energy as it powers Michigan's EV transformation, the company said.



The company will use the nearly $40 million to add AI-powered modules to 18,000 electric meters that are used by Michigan EV owners, to provide real-time data analytics and predictions to better understand the impact these vehicles have on the electric grid.



This will help to utilize latest technology to work to accommodate growing numbers of EVs parked in driveways across the state.



Consumers Energy is partnering with AI technology company Utilidata to deploy custom NVIDIA modules, bringing cutting edge AI capabilities to the electric grid.



The new federal funding comes through the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program.



