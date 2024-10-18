Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Formation Metals Inc. ("Formation Metals" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol FOMO.

Formation Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It owns the Nicobat Property, a nickel - copper - cobalt project comprising two combined surface and mining right patents, located within Northeast Ontario's Dobie Township, approximately 21 km south of the Zone 34 nickel discovery. Historic exploration work included over 15,000 metres of drilling, 220 drill holes and numerous bulk samples that identified several non-compliant historic resources with higher-grade nickel zones of interest.

"Canada continues to be the world leader in base metals exploration and the CSE continues to be the leader in listing mining exploration companies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Formation Metals success with its exploration program and welcome the Company to the CSE."

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Formation Metals, commented: "Formation Metals is thrilled to be listed for trading on the CSE. This is a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to embark on this next chapter of growth. We believe that the CSE provides an excellent platform for us to access capital and raise our profile in the investment community. We look forward to working with our new partners at the CSE and to delivering value to our shareholders."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

