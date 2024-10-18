Raadr, Inc. Announces Agreement with Shareholders for the Cancellation of 1.7 Billion Common Shares and Affirms No Reverse Split

Raadr, Inc. (OTC Pink:RDAR) ("Raadr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a definitive agreement with certain shareholders for the cancellation of 1.7 billion common shares. This strategic decision reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value by optimizing its capital structure. In addition, Raadr has opted not to pursue a reverse stock split at this time. The Company believes that the current capital structure provides significant potential for unlocking shareholder value, positioning Raadr for future growth without the need for such a measure.

Relevant Links:

https://mexedia.com/en/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Contact: dgilcher@mexedia.com

SOURCE: Raadr, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com