

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced on Friday that it ratified agreements with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in the Southeast and West, which covers about 23,000 employees across eleven states.



The union said that the AT&T workers will receive wage increases of at least 15% over the course of the new four-year collective bargaining agreement in the West and over 19% during the new five-year agreement in the Southeast.



Wire Technicians and Utility Operations professionals from the Southeast, who will be essential to fulfilling the nationwide broadband buildout underway as part of President Biden's Infrastructure bill, will receive an additional 3% wage boost, the union said in a statement.



AT&T employees represented by the CWA voted to ratify two collective bargaining agreements. The 5-year agreement with CWA District 3 in the Southeast covers about 15,000 employees who primarily work in technician, call center, machine operator, and other customer service roles in AL, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, and TN, and is set to expire on Aug. 4, 2029.



The 4-year agreement with CWA District 9 in the West covers about 8,400 employees who primarily work in those same roles in CA and NV, and is set to expire on April 8, 2028.



