

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, reported that its first quarter Alumina production (South32 share) declined to 1.184 million tonnes from last year's 1.290 million tonnes.



But quarterly Aluminium production (South32 share) increased to 298 thousand tonnes, from 288 thousand tonnes in the previous year.



Quarterly Manganese ore production (South32 share) dropped to 597 thousand wet metric tonnes from 1.52 million metric tonnes in the previous year.



The company maintained its fiscal year 2025 production guidance for all operations.



Following the end of the September 2024 quarter, the company paid a fully-franked ordinary dividend of US$140 million in respect of the June 2024 half year.



