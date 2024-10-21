

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network company Nokia Oyj (NOK) announced Monday a new partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group or VNPT to deploy 5G technology.



Tommi Uitto, Nokia's President of Mobile Networks, noted that introducing 5G in the country will deliver future-ready communications solutions that will help accelerate Vietnam's digital future. Nokia is also manufacturing its 5G products locally in the country.



As part of the deal with the Vietnamese telecom operator, Nokia will deploy equipment from its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These provide premium connectivity, low latency, enhanced network capacity, and reduced power consumption.



Nokia said it will also deploy its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution which will greatly improve VNPT's network operation efficiency.



Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT's CEO, said, 'Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam's economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy.'



