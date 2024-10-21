Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Fabien Antignac is joining the firm on 4th November 2024 as Managing Director and Co-Head of European Debt Advisory and Capital Solutions.

Alongside existing Co-Heads of European Debt Advisory and Capital Solutions François Guichot-Pérère and Tom Howard, Mr. Antignac will co-lead the European Debt Advisory and Capital Solutions team. He will work with our country, sector and product teams across Europe as Lazard continues to expand its services in debt advisory, capital solutions and liability management.

With over 30 years of experience in the public and private debt markets, Mr. Antignac's appointment exemplifies Lazard's commitment to thoroughly meeting the financing and capital structure needs of its corporate and sponsor clients, while also strengthening its relationships with private credit institutions.

Mr. Antignac joins Lazard from UBS where he was a senior Managing Director in the Leverage Finance Team. Prior to the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse, he spent 25 years at Credit Suisse First Boston where he was Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Leverage Finance Origination. He previously served as Head of EU Leverage Finance, overseeing European origination and execution post-Brexit and managing the EU Syndicate desk in leveraged finance transactions.

His tenure at Credit Suisse, where he had been Managing Director since 2009, includes co-leading the investment banking team in France from 2015 to 2018. He began his career at Credit Suisse in 1997 in the M&A and Corporate Finance division, where he worked on major transactions including the acquisition of Orange UK by France Telecom and the privatisation of Safran.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from London-based ESCP Business School, with studies in Paris, Oxford, and Berlin. He speaks French, English, and Spanish.

ABOUT LAZARD

Founded in 1848, Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241020238014/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Poppy Trowbridge

+ 44 020 7187 2065

Poppy.Trowbridge@lazard.com

Flore Larger

+ 33 6 33 13 41 50

Flore.Larger@lazard.com