Montag, 21.10.2024
Der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus schlägt wieder zu: NexGold Mining auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung
WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
18.10.24
15:29 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 08:26 Uhr
43 Leser
Nomination Committee Appointed for Spago Nanomedical's Annual General Meeting 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) In accordance with the instructions to the nomination committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), a nomination committee for the 2025 AGM has been appointed.

The nomination committee for the 2025 AGM has been established based on the largest owners as of September 30, 2024, who wish to participate in the nomination committee. The nomination committee has the following composition, which together represent approximately 60 percent of all shares in Spago Nanomedical:

  • Peter Lindell, represents Cidro Förvaltning AB and own holding, chairman of the Nomination Committee

  • Mikael Lönn, represents own holding

  • Eva Redhe, represents own holding

The nomination committee's task is, among other things, to submit proposals to the AGM for the chairman of the AGM, election of chairman and other members of the board of directors, as well as remuneration to each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also submit proposals for the election and remuneration of auditors.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee are welcome to send them by e-mail to valberedning2025@spagonanomedical.se . Proposals shall be submitted no later than January 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for Spago Nanomedical's Annual General Meeting 2025

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
