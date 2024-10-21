

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK), a provider of public transport services, Monday said it has acquired Anderson Travel, a coach operator based in central London.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Anderson Travel consists of Anderson Travel Limited, Anderson Tours Limited and London Mini Coaches Limited.



Anderson Travel, which operates about 40 coaches in central London and Heathrow, had reported revenue of 7.3 million pounds and EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes of 1 million pounds for the year ended June 30, 2023.



FirstGroup added that Mark Anderson, the founder and majority stakeholder of Anderson Travel, will continue to lead the business as it is integrated into First Bus, a division of FirstGroup.



'The acquisition of Anderson Travel, an experienced and profitable coach company, builds on our recent strategic acquisitions in the B2B and B2C coach market,' said Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer.



