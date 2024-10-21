

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife, Inc. (MET), a life insurance major, is in discussion to acquire certain assets of PineBridge Investments, an asset manager, in a deal valued between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.



The talks, which are in advanced stage, are exclusively for assets under management or AUM of around $100 billion, outside of China.



PineBridge's majority stake is owned by Asian billionaire Richard Li's holding company, Pacific Century Group.



