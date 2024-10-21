Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NF | ISIN: NL0015000CZ2 | Ticker-Symbol: 8J3
Tradegate
21.10.24
10:00 Uhr
0,694 Euro
-0,006
-0,86 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EBUSCO HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBUSCO HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5810,59610:44
0,5810,59710:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 07:33 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ebusco Holding N.V.: Ebusco initiated legal proceedings for payment of 45 buse

Deurne, 21 October 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), has initiated legal proceedings against a customer for payment for 45 buses.

Ebusco has received notice from one of its customers to cancel orders of 59 buses, 45 of which are 12-metre buses. All of these 12 metre buses are produced, with 30 being in the Netherlands / Europe available for delivery. The remaining buses comprise 10 which are in transit to and 5 which are about to be shipped to the Netherlands.

Today, a court hearing takes place in preliminary relief proceedings initiated by Ebusco to seek delivery to and payment from the customer for the 45 12-metre buses.

Ebusco started legal proceedings to seek a quick resolution of this dispute ahead of the launch of the proposed rights issue. Losing the order would put a significant strain on its working capital position.

Further, on 17 October 2024, the customer in question levied pre-judgment attachments on some of Ebusco's bank accounts. Ebusco contends this and is making best efforts to lift the attachments as soon as possible.

Ebusco further announces that after receiving a cancellation letter from Connect Bus and Keolis the company has reached an agreement of dissolution with both parties. As a large part of the Connect Bus order consisting of 47 buses, is already in an advanced stage of production, the company is currently in discussion with various parties to sell these already produced buses. As for the order placed by Keolis Sweden, both parties have settled on the agreement to cancel the order of 50 buses. The option for a minimum of 75 buses, as stated in the original contract, remains intact and has been further detailed in the terms and conditions, reinforcing this option between the two parties.

To preserve its working capital, Ebusco has largely suspended its production in anticipation of the outcome of the court hearing and the completion of the contemplated rights issue. The turnaround plan and the proposed rights issue will be discussed at the company's upcoming extraordinary general meeting of shareholders later this week, on 24 October 2024.

Information in this press release may constitute inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This press release was distributed at 07:30 on 21 October 2024.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.