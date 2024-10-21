HBM Healthcare Investments reported a profit of 23 million Swiss francs in the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. Despite unfavorable currency developments impacting performance by nearly 5%, the company saw a 1.5% increase in Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The stock price outperformed with a 1.7% gain. Both private and listed companies in the portfolio contributed to this positive trend, with a notable 59 million franc contribution from Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics.

Portfolio Shifts and Future Prospects

The company's asset allocation has evolved, with private companies now representing 32% of the portfolio, while listed companies comprise 49%. Although the biotechnology sector shows improved sentiment, geopolitical and economic uncertainties persist. Nevertheless, HBM Healthcare Investments remains optimistic, citing successful developments such as Upstream Bio's $255 million IPO and SAI Life Sciences' planned listing in Mumbai. The firm anticipates further strategic transactions and crucial regulatory decisions for several portfolio companies, potentially bolstering its market position. Additionally, the company plans to distribute a dividend of 7.50 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, offering an attractive 3.75% yield to investors.

