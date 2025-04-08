SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its first-quarter operating profit will decrease about 0.15 percent from last year. But the company projects quarterly sales will increase 9.84 percent.The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 6.60 trillion Korean won in the first-quarter, compared to 6.61 trillion won last year. While it reported operating profit of about 6.49 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.The company also expects first-quarter consolidated sales of about 79.00 trillion won compared to 71.92 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 75.79 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.First-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX