

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Monday as investors looked ahead to a slew of earnings results and more economic data this week for directional cues.



Germany's producer prices declined at a faster pace in September due to the sharp fall in energy prices, data from Destatis showed earlier today.



Producer prices dropped 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.8 percent fall in August and July.



The annual decline was again driven by the fall in energy prices. Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase in August.



The benchmark DAX was down 42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,615 after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Software firm SAP edged up slightly ahead of its earnings release.



Reinsurance giant Munich Re fell about 2 percent after Jefferies cut its rating on the stock.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News