

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks.



The British pound weakened amid strength in the dollar, but remained above the $1.30 level.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,364 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent.



Energy giant BP Plc rose nearly 2 percent and peer Shell added 1.1 percent.



FirstGroup rose 1.3 percent after confirming the acquisition of coach company Anderson Travel.



Hollywood Bowl rallied 2.5 percent. The ten-pin bowling operator said it expects to beat market forecasts for adjusted earnings in fiscal 2024.



