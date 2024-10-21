

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded near record levels on Monday due to heightened geopolitical tensions and U.S. election uncertainties.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $2,735.07 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $2,750.90.



Global finance ministers and central bank chiefs face a major uncertainty as they gather in Washington this week for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.



Trade policies and tariffs will be a focal point at the meetings due to uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.



Former President Trump on Sunday overtook Vice President Harris for the first time in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast this cycle.



The model predicts Trump has a 52 percent chance of winning the presidency while Harris has a 42 percent chance, as of Sunday.



On the economic front, flash PMI numbers on the U.S. manufacturing and the services sectors, durable goods orders, housing market data, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on regional economic activity and speeches by several Fed officials may influence investor sentiment as the week progresses.



Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after Israel carried out more air strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, including on branches of a bank linked to Hezbollah.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had fired more rockets into Israel on Sunday, targeting military bases.



On Saturday, a Hezbollah drone exploded next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News