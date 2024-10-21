Fourth Quarter Dividend 2024

Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate for Holders of Depositary Interests

On September 17, 2024, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ("Q4 Dividend"). The Q4 Dividend will be paid on November 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2024.

Holders of Depositary Interests, being participants within CREST, will receive pounds sterling ("GBP") as the default currency unless an election is made for payment in an alternative currency. Further details can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Dividends Dividend History. Set out below is the currency exchange rate for holders of Depositary Interests who will receive the Q4 Dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared

in USD Exchange rate

(GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for holders of Depositary Interests

receiving dividends in GBP $0.79 per share 1.3048 £0.60 per share

The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021201795/en/

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

Media Inquiries:

Christine Dwyer, Senior Director Communications and Public Relations +1 757 469 5813