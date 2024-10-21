Brossard, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Orbec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of (i) up to 7,692,310 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act (as defined below)) and section 359.1 of the Québec Tax Act (as defined below) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.065 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and (ii) up to 1,111,111 units of the Company (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.045 per HD Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, each HD Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company (an "HD Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 per HD Warrant Share for a period of three years following closing of the Offering. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of the Offering total approximately $1 million. All dollar amounts are in Canadian funds.

Orbec's Chairman, Chad Williams, intends to purchase $400,000 of HD units in the Offering.

The net proceeds from the issue of the HD Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Québec, on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT are effective December 31, 2024. In addition, with respect to Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec) (the "Québec Tax Act"), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Québec Tax Act and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Québec Tax Act. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Share subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The common shares sold in the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws. Finder's fees may be payable to arm's length finders in connection with the Offering.

Insiders may participate in the Offering. Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the insiders' participation in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Company is relying on the minimum pricing amendments announced by the TSXV on June 23, 2022 (the "Pricing Amendment") in offering the HD Units at a price that is less than $0.05. As per the Pricing Amendment, the Company confirms that the aggregate number of its listed shares issued at a price less than $0.05 in the last 12 months does not exceed 100% of its issued and outstanding listed shares, on a non-diluted basis, at the beginning of the 12-month period. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a TSXV hold period in addition to the restricted period under applicable securities laws and will be legended accordingly.

100% of the proceeds to be raised from the sale of FT Shares will be expended on the exploration of the Company's Muus project in Quebec. The proceeds of the sale of the HD Units will be expended as follows (assuming no finder's fees are payable and that the offering is fully subscribed):

Investor Relations Activities: $15,000 Offering Costs: $15,000 General Working Capital: $470,000 Total expenditures: $500,000

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Gold Project is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 5-million-ounce Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 12.5% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

