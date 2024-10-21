

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account surplus increased in August from a year ago, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Monday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 651.3 million in August from EUR 611.8 million in the same period last year.



The visible trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.67 billion from EUR 2.96 billion last year, reflecting a larger drop in imports than in exports.



The surplus in the services balance increased somewhat to EUR 4.53 billion from EUR 4.51 billion a year ago.



The deficit of the primary income account widened to EUR 938.8 million from EUR 750.4 million.



The secondary income balance registered a shortfall of EUR 266.9 million versus EUR 186.1 million in the previous year.



In August, the capital account surplus reduced to EUR 11.8 million from EUR 101.6 million a year ago, and the financial account surplus declined from EUR 1.22 billion to EUR 0.83 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News