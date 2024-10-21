

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Ukraine Monday to meet with its leaders and reiterate the U.S. support for Ukraine's fight against Russian attacks. This is Austin's fourth visit to Ukraine as Secretary of Defense.



During his engagements, the Secretary will meet with Ukrainian leadership and underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield, the Pentagon said in a press release.



At the conclusion of his visit, the Secretary will deliver a speech that will highlight how Ukraine has skillfully fought back against Putin's war of choice, U.S. commitment to ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need, and why Ukraine's fight matters for U.S. security.



Since April 2022, Austin has convened the Ukraine Defense Contact Group - a coalition of some 50 countries - on a near monthly basis to help Ukraine fight against Russia's aggression. And together, the nations of the UDCG have provided billions of dollars of security assistance for Ukraine, and helped pave the way to build the future force and the industrial base.



