

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices continued their declining trend in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.6 percent decrease in August. Prices have been falling since July 2023.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply declined the most, by 17.0 percent annually in September, and those for manufacturing dropped by 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices for the mining and quarrying sector rose slightly by 0.1 percent.



Domestic market prices were 6.4 percent lower compared to last year, and foreign market prices decreased by 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices edged down by 0.3 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News