

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With just 15 days left for U.S. Presidential Election, Vice President Kamala Harris' job approval rating stands at 45 percent, essentially unchanged from one that was recorded a month ago, according to the latest Gallup poll.



She enjoys a higher approval rating when compared to that of President Joe Biden.



His latest rating is 39 percent, similar to a month ago but down six percentage points from a late September update.



Harris receives nearly unanimous approval from Democrats, at 94 percent, according to the findings from a Gallup poll conducted during October 1-12.



Harris received 47 percent and 44 percent readings after she unexpectedly replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate in early August.



Meanwhile, Americans' approval of the job Congress is doing has edged down to 16 percent in the past month.



Congress' job approval rating has not risen above 20 percent since the start of the 118th Congress in January 2023, Gallup poll data shows.



The low approval rating of Congress is not a good signal for incumbent lawmakers seeking reelection this year. Along with the presidential election, Americans will vote to elect their representatives to all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of seats in the Senate.



