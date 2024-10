WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Monday announced that it has upsized its preferred stock offering to $2.5 billion with its securities broker dealer Preferred Capital Securities.



The offering recorded strong demand with $1.8 billion in aggregate liquidation preference issuances, since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.



