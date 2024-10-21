

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FEMA will hire Community Liaisons across North Carolina to help communities heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene with their recovery and rebuilding efforts.



These dedicated Community Liaisons will interface between the people of the state and FEMA to ensure their needs are met and serve as trusted messengers for survivors, the White House said.



So far, the Biden Administration has approved more than $300 million in assistance across the state, including $118 million in individual assistance to more than 87,600 households, and more than $189 million for debris removal and other emergency efforts.



FEMA said fourteen Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in impacted areas, and more centers will be opening in the coming days. Survivors have been advised to visit Disaster Recovery Centers in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Marion, Morgantown, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Sylva, and Waynesville.



Power has been restored to 99 percent of impacted North Carolina customers with thousands of utility personnel working around the clock, the White House said.



The White House announced that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit North Carolina on October 25 to support recovery efforts in the state.



