XS Financial Expands Into Middle-Market Equipment Finance, Establishing Buy-Side Capital Markets Desk

XS Financial Targets $500 Million Of Originations Supporting Established Businesses Overlooked By Traditional Financing Sources

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XS" or the "Company") XS Financial, an established equipment finance company serving storied credits, today announced its strategic expansion into the mid to large-ticket transactions within the middle-market equipment leasing sector. Building upon its robust capital resources and industry expertise, XS Financial offers innovative and flexible financing solutions to middle-market businesses across a diverse range of industries.

XS was recently acquired by Axar Capital ("Axar") and Mavik Capital Management ("Mavik"), who have strong track records as credit investors focused on the middle-market and hard asset space. This strategic backing has significantly enhanced the Company's financial capabilities, enabling it to meet the increasing demand for equipment financing among middle-market companies seeking to drive growth and maintain a competitive edge.

"Our new Capital Markets Buy Desk represents a transformative step for XS Financial," said David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial. "With the strong support of Axar and Mavik, we have the financial strength and flexibility to serve as a trusted partner, helping our clients acquire the essential equipment they need to succeed at scale. We are excited to expand our relationships with sell-side syndicators and middle-market businesses."

In conjunction with its expansion, XS Financial has established a Capital Markets Buy Desk. This initiative aims to strengthen relationships with other equipment finance companies and syndication partners. By actively participating in syndication opportunities and offering a reliable source of capital, XS Financial seeks to become a preferred buyer and capital source to the sub-investment grade market.

"We recognize the critical role that reliability and efficiency play in the equipment finance industry," added David Kivitz. "Our enhanced capital markets capabilities enable us to provide liquidity and flexibility to our syndication partners. By streamlining our transaction processes and committing to transparent communication, we aim to build lasting relationships that create mutual value and drive industry growth."

XS Financial's strategic initiatives align with current industry trends, as middle-market businesses increasingly seek alternative financing solutions to manage capital expenditures and preserve cash flow. The company's flexible leasing options are designed to meet the needs of businesses to acquire essential-use equipment without prohibitive upfront investment.

XS Capital Markets Buy Desk will be run by industry veterans Jim Bates and Michelle Bruno who each have extensive experience funding storied credits and participating in the Capital Markets segment of the equipment finance industry.

About XS Financial

XS Financial is a leading equipment finance company specializing in providing flexible leasing solutions to middle market businesses. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer service, XS Financial offers customized financing options that enable companies to acquire essential equipment while preserving capital and enhancing operational performance. The company's enhanced capital markets strategy reflects its commitment to building strong industry partnerships and contributing to the growth of the equipment finance sector.

