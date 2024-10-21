Novo Nordisk, Europe's most valuable listed company, has reported significant success with its diabetes medication Rybelsus. A recent Phase III study demonstrated that the active ingredient semaglutide reduces the risk of severe cardiovascular problems by 14% in diabetics with heart or kidney diseases. This positive outcome could pave the way for an expanded approval in the United States and European Union, potentially broadening the already lucrative GLP-1 receptor agonist market.

Market Position Strengthened

The news underscores Novo Nordisk's leading position in diabetes and obesity treatment. With a market capitalization of approximately 483 billion euros, the company solidifies its status as an industry giant. The possible extension of Rybelsus's application area could benefit not only diabetics but also patients with elevated cardiovascular risk, further bolstering the company's growth potential and strengthening its position in the stock market. Novo Nordisk plans to submit applications for label expansion to relevant authorities around the turn of the year.

