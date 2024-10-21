

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that employees or self-employed Georgians who became unemployed as a result of Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene may be eligible to receive Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance.



The agency made it clear that receiving this assistance does not affect one's ability to apply for or receive other FEMA assistance.



Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a FEMA-funded, state managed federal program that helps workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the President. Unlike regular state unemployment insurance, it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible under the state's program.



In Georgia, the deadlines to apply depend on the disaster declaration dates.



For Tropical Storm Debby, November 25 is the deadline for residents in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties.



For Hurricane Helene, December 2 is the deadline for residents in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler counties.



December 3 is the deadline for residents in Effingham, Elbert, Rabun and Tift counties.



For residents in Brantley, Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Dodge, Fulton, Glynn, Hancock, Long, McIntosh, Newton, Thomas, Warren and Wayne counties, December 6 is the deadline to apply for Unemployment assistance. .



