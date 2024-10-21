PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $10.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the Company reported consolidated net income of $30.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million, or 6%, as compared to the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, increased to $2.09, or 8%, from $1.93 diluted earnings per share for the same period in 2023.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024:

Improved Earnings and Consistently Strong Earnings Metrics Diluted Earnings Per Share increased 4%, or $0.03, from the prior linked quarter. Improved net interest income by $0.6 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. Maintained strong net interest margin of 3.66%, as compared to 3.69% in the prior linked quarter. Return on Average Assets of 1.14%, which is unchanged from the prior linked quarter. Return on Average Equity of 11.95%, which is unchanged from the prior linked quarter.

Solid Asset Quality Total nonperforming loans to total gross loans ratio of 0.45%, with total classified loans down $6.4 million, year-to-date, to $29.1 million. No foreclosed assets at September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs to total loans during the quarter of 0.01%. Regulatory Commercial Real Estate Concentration Ratio declined to 236.43%, from 241.05%, during the quarter.

Growth of Loans and Deposits Loan growth of $86.1 million, or 15% annualized, during the quarter, to $2.3 billion. Total deposits increased by $19.7 million, or 3% annualized, during the quarter, to $3.0 billion. Noninterest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion at September 30, 2024, represent 34% of total deposits.

Solid Capital and Liquidity Increased Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) per share by 3%, during the quarter, to $22.93 per share. Repurchased 48,904 shares of common stock during the quarter. Declared dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on November 12, 2024, our 103 rd consecutive quarterly dividend. Strong regulatory Community Bank Leverage Ratio increased to 11.70%, at September 30, 2024, for our subsidiary Bank. Consolidated Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) increased to 9.01%, at September 30, 2024. Overall primary and secondary liquidity sources of $2.4 billion, at September 30, 2024.



"We are happy to share our third quarter results, which demonstrate our entire team's commitment to providing fantastic service to our customers and communities," stated Kevin McPhaill, CEO and President. "While the current interest rate environment still presents the banking industry with unique challenges, our teams continue to improve profitability and grow loans and deposits. They are consistently finding opportunities to both bring new customers on board and strengthen our existing relationships. I speak for our entire team of dedicated bankers when I say we are proud of our results, we remain committed to excellent service, and we are incredibly excited about our future!" concluded Mr. McPhaill.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company increased net income to $30.2 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, as compared to $28.6 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year improvement is due primarily to higher net interest income of $5.1 million, despite a $1.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses in 2024. Increases of $1.7 million in noninterest income, were mostly offset by a $1.5 million increase in noninterest expense. The Company's financial performance metrics for the first nine months of 2024 include an annualized return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.11% and 11.67%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 12.41%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the third quarter of 2023)

Net income increased 7%, or $0.7 million, to $10.6 million due to higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses.

The $2.7 million increase in net interest income was driven by a 27 basis point increase in net interest margin. This is primarily a result of a balance sheet restructuring, including a bond sale, in the first quarter of 2024, along with higher loan yields.

Noninterest income was mostly flat for the quarter, with increases in service charge income offset by decreases in other noninterest income, primarily from life insurance proceeds received in 2023 that did not reoccur in 2024.

Noninterest expense was $0.2 million higher in the third quarter over the same quarter last year. While salary and benefit costs decreased due to a strategic internal reorganization in the fourth quarter of 2023, this was offset by an increase in occupancy costs, due to the sale/leaseback of certain branches in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Linked Quarter Income Changes (comparisons to the three months ended June 30, 2024)

Net income improved by $0.3 million, or 3%, driven mostly by a $0.6 million increase in net interest income, offset by a $0.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses.

Net interest income increased by $0.6 million, due to an increase in average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing liabilities, at a higher cost of funds.

Year to-Date Income Changes (comparisons to the first nine months of 2023)

Net income increased $1.6 million, or 6%. This was primarily driven by an increase of $5.1 million or 6% in net interest income, due mostly to an overall increase in interest rates on earning assets. While we experienced higher yields and balances on loans, this was complemented by a decrease in borrowed funds and a decrease in the rate paid on the remaining balance of borrowed funds. Partially offsetting these positive variances was an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in occupancy expenses from the sale/leaseback of branch buildings in late 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million, an increase of $2.2 million, primarily due to an increase in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024, due to a foreclosure of a single property.

Noninterest income increased by $1.7 million, or 7%. Service charges on deposit accounts were $1.0 million higher, due mostly to higher interchange income, an increase in analysis fees, and other transaction-based fees, combined with a net $0.6 million gain, from the balance sheet restructuring earlier in the year.

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million, or 2%, due mostly to increases in rent expense from the sale/ leaseback of branch buildings at the end of 2023.

Statement of Condition Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2023)

Total assets decreased by $33.6 million, or 1%, to $3.7 billion, during the first nine months of the year due primarily to the strategic restructuring of our lower-yielding bond portfolio in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases in loan balances.

Gross loans increased $230.6 million, due to a $219.8 million increase in mortgage warehouse line utilization, a $10.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $13.3 million increase in farmland loans, and a $12.0 million increase in commercial loans. This favorable growth was partially offset by a $23.9 million decrease in residential real estate loans, and smaller declines in construction and consumer loans.

Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at September 30, 2024, representing a year-to-date increase of $200.9 million, or 7%. The growth in deposits came mostly from a $175.0 million increase in brokered deposits to fund mortgage warehouse lines, and a $40.6 million increase in transaction accounts offset by smaller declines in customer non-transaction accounts.

Other interest-bearing liabilities decreased $262.1 million, from a decrease in overnight borrowings facilitated by the strategic balance sheet restructuring in the first quarter of 2024, and a decrease in FHLB advances, as we utilized brokered deposits not only to fund mortgage lines, but to pay down more costly FHLB lines of credit.

Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the three months ended nine months ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net income $ 10,603 $ 10,263 $ 9,885 $ 30,196 $ 28,555 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 2.09 $ 1.93 Return on average assets 1.14% 1.14% 1.04% 1.11% 1.03% Return on average equity 11.95% 11.95% 12.62% 11.67% 12.41% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.66% 3.69% 3.30% 3.66% 3.39% Yield on average loans 5.25% 5.16% 4.73% 5.11% 4.66% Yield on average investments 5.42% 5.58% 5.25% 5.52% 5.00% Cost of average total deposits 1.62% 1.53% 1.20% 1.51% 1.04% Cost of funds 1.72% 1.67% 1.67% 1.66% 1.44% Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2) 58.38% 59.15% 61.46% 61.07% 62.83% Total assets $ 3,696,154 $ 3,681,202 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,696,154 $ 3,738,880 Loans net of deferred fees $ 2,321,025 $ 2,234,816 $ 2,100,973 $ 2,321,025 $ 2,100,973 Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,013,743 $ 986,927 $ 1,059,878 $ 1,013,743 $ 1,059,878 Total deposits $ 2,962,159 $ 2,942,410 $ 2,869,720 $ 2,962,159 $ 2,869,720 Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits 34.22% 33.54% 36.93% 34.22% 36.93% Shareholders' equity / total assets 9.70% 9.51% 8.26% 9.70% 8.26% Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.01% 8.81% 7.54% 9.01% 7.54% Book value per share $ 24.88 $ 24.19 $ 21.01 $ 24.88 $ 21.01 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 22.93 $ 22.24 $ 19.04 $ 22.93 $ 19.04 Community bank leverage ratio (subsidiary bank) 11.70% 11.60% 11.05% 11.70% 11.05% Tangible common equity ratio (subsidiary bank) (2) 10.90% 10.60% 9.44% 10.90% 9.44%

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, a $2.7 million increase, or 10% over the third quarter of 2023, and increased $5.1 million, or 6%, to $89.7 million for the first nine months of 2024 relative to the same period in 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, although the balance of average interest-earning assets was $74.0 million lower, the yield was 37 basis points higher as compared to the same period in 2023. There was a four basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period, which partially offset some of the higher yields on the asset side. Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods increased $5.1 million, or 6%, due to a strategic change in mix of average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. This change was moderated by an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. There was a $136.1 million, or 7%, increase in average loan and lease balances yielding 45 basis points higher for the same period, while average investment balances decreased $238.5 million, yielding 52 basis points higher for the same period. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $82.2 million, mostly in borrowed funds. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 28 basis points higher for the comparative periods. The favorable net impact of the mix and rate change was a 27 basis point increase in our net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest expense was $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.3 million, relative to the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, interest expense increased $3.4 million to $39.6 million. The increase in interest expense for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was attributable to an increase in higher cost brokered deposits to fund mortgage warehouse lines, along with a net overall interest rate increase in customer deposit account balances. Compounding the interest rate increases, there was a shift in the mix of average deposits with an increase in higher-yielding money market and time deposit account types. These increases were partially offset by decreases in other borrowed funds. For the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, the average balance of higher cost customer time deposits, interest-bearing demand and money market deposits increased $51.4 million, while wholesale brokered deposits increased $112.5 million. Borrowed funds decreased $126.1 million, and lower cost or no cost deposits decreased $194.0 million.

Our net interest margin was 3.66% for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to 3.69% for the linked quarter, and 3.30% for the third quarter of 2023. While the yield of interest-earning assets increased one basis point for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the linked quarter, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased seven basis points for the same period in 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $56.9 million for the linked quarter, while the increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $15.9 million for the same period. Even though the volume increase of interest-earning assets was more than the increase in interest-bearing liabilities, the larger rate increase on liabilities caused a slight compression in net interest margin for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to a $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. There was a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans of $2.3 million in 2024, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2023. The Company's $1.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, and the $1.8 million year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to the impact of $3.0 million in net charge-offs in the first nine months of 2024, with only $0.4 million in net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily related to a single office building, which was subsequently foreclosed upon and sold.

There was a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $0.1 million for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to a $0.2 million benefit for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 and a $0.2 million benefit for credit losses in the first nine months of 2023. The reason for the increase in both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons is due to an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments combined with an increase in the reserve rate utilized in the calculation of the reserves.

The Company recorded a small benefit for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities for the three months and nine months ending 2024. The benefit was a result of a change in the reserve rates utilized in the calculation of the reserves, due to updated municipal bond default rates across all credit ratings, combined with an aging municipal bond portfolio. Although there were debt securities in an unrealized loss position, the declines in market values were primarily attributable to changes in interest rates and volatility in the financial markets and not a result of an expected credit loss.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was unchanged for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same quarter in 2023, and increased $1.7 million, or 7%, for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. The year-to-date comparison was impacted by an increase in service charge income on deposit accounts, favorable fluctuations in income on Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) with underlying investments mapped directly to the Company's deferred compensation plan and a net gain on the balance sheet restructure earlier in the year. Offsetting these positive variances was a decrease in other income which is related to life insurance proceeds received in 2023 with no like proceeds in 2024.

The Company maintains a non-qualified deferred compensation plan for officers and directors, which allows the participant to defer a portion of their earnings tax-free. Participants are allowed to choose different hypothetical investment alternatives to determine their individualized return on their deferred compensation. The Company has chosen to offset the cost of this liability with a BOLI Policy, which is funded based on deferral elections from the participants. Although the BOLI is not directly tied to the deferred compensation plan, the BOLI is invested in similar fund types as those selected by the participants. There is some inefficiency in net earnings of the BOLI asset as compared to the deferred compensation liability created by the cost of insurance, differences in balances, and differences in individual fund performance. During the third quarter, and first nine months of 2024, earnings from the BOLI were $0.3 million, and $1.5 million, respectively, while additional expense from the related deferred compensation liability was $0.3 million, and $1.7 million, respectively. Most of such expense is reported as professional fees under directors' fees as such expense is related to deferral of past directors' fees. Specifically, $0.3 million for the quarterly comparison, and $1.4 million for the year-to-date comparison, respectively, is reflected as directors' fees as part of the overall professional fees expense line item. The tax benefit of having tax-free earnings with tax-deductible expense was $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2024, and $1.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2024, relative to the third quarter of 2023, and by $1.5 million, or 2%, for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Salaries and Benefits were $0.3 million, or 2%, lower in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023, and unchanged for the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The Company made strategic decisions in 2023 that created operational efficiencies and reduced costs. While the number of full-time equivalent employees did not change for the first nine months of 2024, compared to the year ending December 31, 2024, the composition of the workforce changed resulting in reduced salaries and benefits costs, during the third quarter of 2024. There were 489 full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2024, as compared to 489 at December 31, 2023, and 487 at September 30, 2023.

Occupancy expenses increased by $0.5 million, and $1.9 million for the third quarter, and the first nine months of 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023. The reason for the increases in both comparisons is due to increased rent expense from the sale/leaseback transactions in the fourth quarter of 2023, and first quarter of 2024.

Other noninterest expense was unchanged for the third quarter 2024, as compared to the third quarter in 2023, and decreased $0.4 million, or 2%, for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. While the variances for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 offset each other, the primary differences were decreases in marketing costs, which is timing related, and a favorable variance in directors deferred compensation expense, linked to the changes in BOLI income. These favorable variances were offset by higher communications costs, audit and review costs, and loan management software costs. The Company implemented new loan origination and management software to better serve our customers and create operational efficiencies. For the year-over-year comparison, the categories of variance were the same as with the quarterly comparison, except for an unfavorable variance in directors' deferred compensation expense, offset by favorable variances in debit card processing and ATM network costs, from a branding change to VISA from Mastercard last year, and the subsequent costs in 2023 related to that change. Additionally, there was a decrease in foreclosed asset costs, due to a foreclosure and subsequent sale of one large credit relationship in early 2023.

The Company's provision for income taxes was 26.4% of pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2024, relative to 25.8% in the third quarter of 2023, and 26.8% of pre-tax income for the first nine months of 2024, relative to 25.3% for the same period in 2023. The increase in effective tax rate for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons is due to the tax credits, and tax-exempt income representing a smaller percentage of total taxable income.

Balance Sheet Summary

The $33.6 million, or 1%, decrease in total assets during the first nine months of 2024, is primarily a result of a $323.9 million decrease in investment securities, from the sale of bonds from the strategic securities transaction, partially offset by a $230.6 million increase in gross loans, and a $54.2 million increase in cash on hand.

The increase in gross loan balances, as compared to December 31, 2023, was mostly a result of organic growth; a $13.3 million increase in farmland loans, a $10.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $112.0 million increase in other commercial loans, and a favorable change of $219.8 million in mortgage warehouse balances. Counterbalancing these positive loan variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in residential real estate loans.

As indicated in the loan roll forward table below, new credit extended for the third quarter of 2024, increased on a linked-quarter basis, but decreased $7.7 million over the same period in 2023, and decreased $22.1 million for the year-to-date comparisons. The year-to-date decline in organic loan growth is attributable to competitive pressures in our market for strong credit relationships, combined with a lower loan demand overall due to the current high interest rate environment. We also had $48.4 million in loan paydowns and maturities; however, increases in mortgage warehouse and credit line utilization of $98.8 million had a positive impact in the third quarter.

LOAN ROLL FORWARD (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 Gross loans beginning balance $ 2,234,528 $ 2,156,864 $ 2,094,391 $ 2,090,075 $ 2,052,940 New credit extended 61,239 40,313 68,980 136,518 158,619 Changes in line of credit utilization (1) 11,572 (10,412 ) (22,517 ) (23,768 ) (41,685 ) Change in mortgage warehouse 61,718 70,498 (3,032 ) 219,778 42,146 Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (48,428 ) (22,735 ) (37,012 ) (101,974 ) (111,210 ) Gross loans ending balance $ 2,320,629 $ 2,234,528 $ 2,100,810 2,320,629 2,100,810

(1) Change does not include new balances on lines of credit extended during the respective periods as such balances are included as part of "New credit extended" line above.

Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $237.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $203.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 59.2% at September 30, 2024, and 62.3% at December 31, 2023. Mortgage warehouse utilization increased to 54.6% at September 30, 2024, as compared to 36.2% at December 31, 2023.

Deposit balances reflect growth of $200.9 million, or 7%, during the first nine months of 2024. Core non-maturity deposits increased by $31.0 million, or 6%, while customer time deposits decreased by $5.0 million, or 1%. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $175.0 million, or 130%. As stated previously, the increase in brokered deposits was utilized to fund increases in mortgage warehouse lines. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at September 30, 2024, decreased to 34.2%, as compared to 37.0% at December 31, 2023.

Other interest-bearing liabilities of $205.5 million on September 30, 2024, consist of $125.5 million in customer repurchase agreements, and $80.0 million of FHLB borrowings.

Overall uninsured deposits are estimated to be approximately $816.2 million, or 28% of total deposit balances, excluding public agency deposits that are subject to collateralization through a letter of credit issued by the FHLB. In addition, uninsured deposits of the Bank's customers are eligible for FDIC pass-through insurance if the customer opens an IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) account or a reciprocal time deposit through the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System (CDARS). IntraFi allows for up to $265 million per customer of pass-through FDIC insurance, which would more than cover each of the Bank's deposit customers if such customer desired to have such pass-through insurance. The Bank maintains a diversified deposit base with no significant customer concentrations and does not bank any cryptocurrency companies. At September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately 120,000 accounts, and the 25 largest deposit balance customers had balances of approximately 15% of overall deposits. During the third quarter of 2024, except for seasonality fluctuations in the normal course of business, there has been no material change in the composition of our 25 largest deposit balance customers.

The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited):

Primary and secondary liquidity sources September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,797 $ 78,602 Unpledged investment securities 556,231 792,965 Excess pledged securities 286,355 382,965 FHLB borrowing availability 618,142 586,726 Unsecured lines of credit 504,785 374,785 Funds available through fed discount window 342,711 392,034 Totals $ 2,441,021 $ 2,608,077

Total capital of $358.7 million at September 30, 2024, reflects an increase of $20.6 million, or 6%, relative to year-end 2023. The increase in equity during the first nine months of 2024 was due to the addition of $30.2 million in net income, a $7.4 million favorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income, due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, offset by $8.3 million in share repurchases, and $10.2 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to the impact of equity compensation.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, increased by $2.4 million to $10.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans increased to 0.45% at September 30, 2024, from 0.38% at December 31, 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan on an office building. All the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $22.7 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $23.5 million December 31, 2023. The decrease resulted from a reduction in specific individual reserves on impaired loans due to the charge-off associated with one commercial real estate loan.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was 0.98% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, and 1.12% of gross loans at December 31, 2023. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans and leases outstanding as of September 30, 2024, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance. The Company calculates the allowance for credit losses using a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors applied to loans segmented by call report category. The largest increase in loan balances was from mortgage warehouse lines, which has the lowest reserve rate in the allowance for credit losses at 0.14%. Therefore, at September 30, 2024, approximately $0.5 million of the allowance for credit losses is attributable to mortgage warehouse lines.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 47th year of operations.

Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California. In 2024, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to, the health of the national and local economies, including the impact to the Company and its customers resulting from changes to, and the level of, inflation and interest rates; changes in laws, rules, regulations, or interpretations to which the Company is subject; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its deposit base; loan demand and continued portfolio performance; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees; customers' service expectations; cyber security risks; the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology; the success of acquisitions and branch expansion; operational risks including the ability to detect and prevent errors and fraud; the effectiveness of the Company's enterprise risk management framework; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks that could affect stock price; changes to valuations of the Company's assets and liabilities, including the allowance for credit losses, earning assets, and intangible assets; changes to the availability of liquidity sources including borrowing lines and the ability to pledge or sell certain assets; costs related to litigation; the effects of severe weather events, pandemics, other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

STATEMENT OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) ASSETS 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Cash and due from banks $ 132,797 $ 183,990 $ 119,244 $ 78,602 $ 88,542 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 706,310 716,787 741,789 1,019,201 1,010,377 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 308,971 312,879 316,406 320,057 323,544 Real estate loans Residential real estate 388,169 396,819 406,443 412,063 418,782 Commercial real estate 1,338,793 1,316,754 1,327,482 1,328,224 1,334,663 Other construction/land 5,612 5,971 6,115 6,256 7,320 Farmland 80,589 80,807 66,133 67,276 90,993 Total real estate loans 1,813,163 1,800,351 1,806,173 1,813,819 1,851,758 Other commercial 168,236 156,650 143,448 156,272 137,407 Mortgage warehouse lines 335,777 274,059 203,561 116,000 107,584 Consumer loans 3,453 3,468 3,682 3,984 4,061 Gross loans 2,320,629 2,234,528 2,156,864 2,090,075 2,100,810 Deferred loan fees 396 288 214 309 163 Allowance for credit losses on loans (22,710 ) (21,640 ) (23,140 ) (23,500 ) (23,060 ) Net loans 2,298,315 2,213,176 2,133,938 2,066,884 2,077,913 Bank premises and equipment 15,647 16,007 16,067 16,907 21,926 Other assets 234,114 238,363 225,628 228,148 216,578 Total assets $ 3,696,154 $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,013,743 $ 986,927 $ 968,996 $ 1,020,772 $ 1,059,878 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 595,672 537,731 532,791 533,947 561,257 Savings deposits 356,725 368,169 378,057 370,806 400,940 Money market deposits 135,948 136,853 134,533 145,591 130,914 Customer time deposits 550,121 566,132 560,979 555,107 551,731 Wholesale brokered deposits 309,950 346,598 271,648 135,000 165,000 Total deposits 2,962,159 2,942,410 2,847,004 2,761,223 2,869,720 Long-term debt 49,371 49,348 49,326 49,304 49,281 Subordinated debentures 35,794 35,749 35,704 35,660 35,615 Other interest-bearing liabilities 205,534 228,003 201,851 467,621 411,865 Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3,252,858 3,255,510 3,133,885 3,313,808 3,366,481 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 640 520 540 510 600 Other liabilities 83,958 75,152 73,553 77,384 62,940 Total capital 358,698 350,020 345,094 338,097 308,859 Total liabilities and capital $ 3,696,154 $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Goodwill $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 Core deposit intangible 780 961 1,180 1,399 1,618 Total intangible assets $ 28,137 $ 28,318 $ 28,537 $ 28,756 $ 28,975 CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Nonperforming loans $ 10,348 $ 6,473 $ 14,188 $ 7,985 $ 781 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 10,348 $ 6,473 $ 14,188 $ 7,985 $ 781 Quarterly net charge offs $ 170 $ 2,421 $ 457 $ 3,618 $ 67 Past due and still accruing (30-89) $ 211 $ 3,172 $ 1,563 $ 255 $ 806 Classified loans $ 29,148 $ 28,829 $ 34,100 $ 35,577 $ 39,958 Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.45% 0.29% 0.66% 0.38% 0.04% NPA's / loans plus foreclosed assets 0.45% 0.29% 0.66% 0.38% 0.04% Allowance for credit losses on loans / gross loans 0.98% 0.97% 1.07% 1.12% 1.10% SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS (Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Shareholders' equity / total assets 9.70% 9.51% 9.71% 9.06% 8.26% Gross loans / deposits 78.34% 75.94% 75.76% 75.69% 73.21% Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 34.22% 33.54% 34.04% 36.97% 36.93%

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Interest income $ 44,798 $ 43,495 $ 42,384 $ 129,253 $ 120,678 Interest expense 14,008 13,325 14,297 39,577 36,143 Net interest income 30,790 30,170 28,087 89,676 84,535 Credit loss expense - loans 1,240 921 117 2,258 444 Credit loss expense (benefit) - unfunded commitments 120 (20 ) (150 ) 130 (240 ) Credit loss benefit - debt securities held-to-maturity (1 ) - - (1 ) (47 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 29,431 29,269 28,120 87,289 84,378 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 6,205 6,184 6,055 18,114 17,127 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 73 - - (2,810 ) 396 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - 3,799 - BOLI income 540 523 558 2,278 1,388 Other noninterest income 971 923 1,149 2,628 3,444 Total noninterest income 7,789 7,630 7,762 24,009 22,355 Salaries and benefits 12,363 12,029 12,623 37,589 37,567 Occupancy expense 2,995 3,152 2,482 9,173 7,251 Other noninterest expenses 7,452 7,511 7,457 23,266 23,704 Total noninterest expense 22,810 22,692 22,562 70,028 68,522 Income before taxes 14,410 14,207 13,320 41,270 38,211 Provision for income taxes 3,807 3,944 3,435 11,074 9,656 Net income $ 10,603 $ 10,263 $ 9,885 $ 30,196 $ 28,555 TAX DATA Tax-exempt muni income $ 1,584 $ 1,592 $ 2,679 $ 5,164 $ 8,233 Interest income - fully tax equivalent $ 45,219 $ 43,918 $ 43,096 $ 130,626 $ 122,867

PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 $ 2.11 $ 1.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 2.09 $ 1.93 Common dividends paid during period $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding 14,188,051 14,300,267 14,583,132 14,331,032 14,762,231 Weighted average diluted shares 14,335,706 14,381,426 14,636,477 14,437,786 14,791,696 Book value per basic share (EOP) $ 24.88 $ 24.19 $ 21.01 $ 24.88 $ 21.01 Tangible book value per share (EOP) (1) $ 22.93 $ 22.24 $ 19.04 $ 22.93 $ 19.04 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 14,414,561 14,466,873 14,702,079 14,414,561 14,702,079

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Return on average equity 11.95 % 11.95 % 12.62 % 11.67 % 12.41 % Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.03 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.66 % 3.69 % 3.30 % 3.66 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2) 58.38 % 59.15 % 61.46 % 61.07 % 62.83 % Net charge-offs / average loans (not annualized) 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.02 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

The following non-GAAP schedule reconciles the book value per share to the tangible book value per share and the GAAP equity ratio to the tangible equity ratio as of the dates indicated:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 358,698 $ 350,020 $ 308,859 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,137 28,318 28,975 Tangible common equity $ 330,561 $ 321,702 $ 279,884 Total assets $ 3,696,154 $ 3,681,202 $ 3,738,880 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,137 28,318 28,975 Tangible assets $ 3,668,017 $ 3,652,884 $ 3,709,905 Total stockholders' equity (bank only) $ 427,762 $ 415,210 $ 379,095 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (bank only) 28,137 28,318 28,975 Tangible common equity (bank only) $ 399,625 $ 386,892 $ 350,120 Total assets (bank only) $ 3,693,553 $ 3,678,508 $ 3,736,330 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (bank only) 28,137 28,318 28,975 Tangible assets (bank only) $ 3,665,416 $ 3,650,190 $ 3,707,355 Common shares outstanding 14,414,561 14,466,873 14,702,079 Book value per common share (total stockholders' equity / shares outstanding) $ 24.88 $ 24.19 $ 21.01 Tangible book value per common share (tangible common equity / shares outstanding) $ 22.93 $ 22.24 $ 19.04 Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets 9.70 % 9.51 % 8.26 % Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 9.01 % 8.81 % 7.54 % Tangible common equity ratio (bank only) (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 10.90 % 10.60 % 9.44 % For the three months ended: Efficiency Ratio: 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Noninterest expense $ 22,810 $ 22,692 $ 22,562 Divided by: Net interest income 30,790 30,170 28,087 Tax-equivalent interest income adjustments 421 423 712 Net interest income, adjusted 31,211 30,593 28,799 Noninterest income 7,789 7,630 7,762 Less (loss) gain on sale of securities 73 - - Tax-equivalent noninterest income adjustments 144 139 148 Noninterest income, adjusted 7,860 7,769 7,910 Net interest income plus noninterest income, adjusted $ 39,071 $ 38,362 $ 36,709 Efficiency Ratio (tax-equivalent) 58.38 % 59.15 % 61.46 %

NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: Noninterest income: 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 6,205 $ 6,184 $ 6,055 $ 18,114 $ 17,127 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale 73 - - (2,810 ) 396 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - 3,799 - Bank-owned life insurance 540 523 558 2,278 1,388 Other 971 923 1,149 2,628 3,444 Total noninterest income $ 7,789 $ 7,630 $ 7,762 $ 24,009 $ 22,355 As a % of average interest-earning assets (1) 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.87 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,363 $ 12,029 $ 12,623 $ 37,589 $ 37,567 Occupancy and equipment costs 2,995 3,152 2,482 9,173 7,251 Advertising and marketing costs 381 338 723 1,061 1,646 Data processing costs 1,555 1,680 1,369 4,744 4,433 Deposit services costs 2,150 2,019 2,048 6,302 6,603 Loan services costs Loan processing 184 89 174 424 452 Foreclosed assets - - (60 ) - 665 Other operating costs 959 1,094 765 2,980 3,244 Professional services costs Legal & accounting services 547 714 493 1,976 1,623 Director's costs 501 646 732 2,401 1,733 Other professional service 775 582 707 2,167 2,053 Stationery & supply costs 120 115 148 382 414 Sundry & tellers 280 234 358 829 838 Total noninterest expense $ 22,810 $ 22,692 $ 22,562 $ 70,028 $ 68,522 As a % of average interest-earning assets (1) 2.68 % 2.74 % 2.58 % 2.82 % 2.67 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (2)(3) 58.38 % 59.15 % 61.46 % 61.07 % 62.83 %

(1) Annualized (2) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from accounts $ 88,509 $ 1,225 5.51 % $ 43,407 $ 598 5.54 % $ 23,760 $ 415 6.93 % Taxable 830,054 11,991 5.75 % 866,270 12,787 5.94 % 1,005,372 14,375 5.67 % Non-taxable 199,261 1,584 4.00 % 199,942 1,592 4.05 % 345,645 2,679 3.89 % Total investments 1,117,824 14,800 5.42 % 1,109,619 14,977 5.58 % 1,374,777 17,469 5.25 % Loans: (3) Real estate 1,804,099 21,054 4.64 % 1,802,190 20,463 4.57 % 1,854,055 20,764 4.44 % Agricultural production 81,501 1,520 7.42 % 75,825 1,406 7.46 % 37,096 649 6.94 % Commercial 76,633 1,101 5.72 % 77,224 1,174 6.11 % 90,348 1,392 6.11 % Consumer 3,558 78 8.72 % 3,698 79 8.59 % 4,303 87 8.02 % Mortgage warehouse lines 303,463 6,227 8.16 % 261,768 5,382 8.27 % 100,549 2,004 7.91 % Other 2,438 18 2.94 % 2,291 14 2.46 % 2,381 19 3.17 % Total loans 2,271,692 29,998 5.25 % 2,222,996 28,518 5.16 % 2,088,732 24,915 4.73 % Total interest-earning assets (4) 3,389,516 44,798 5.31 % 3,332,615 43,495 5.30 % 3,463,509 42,384 4.94 % Other earning assets 17,062 17,058 17,355 Non-earning assets 288,975 286,020 275,883 Total assets $ 3,695,553 $ 3,635,693 $ 3,756,747 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 169,602 $ 1,170 2.74 % $ 131,510 $ 733 2.24 % $ 141,745 $ 413 1.16 % NOW 393,328 161 0.16 % 398,001 148 0.15 % 427,278 68 0.06 % Savings accounts 359,921 93 0.10 % 371,961 80 0.09 % 408,158 69 0.07 % Money market 132,804 542 1.62 % 139,507 476 1.37 % 127,649 194 0.60 % Time deposits 562,251 6,010 4.25 % 563,526 6,051 4.32 % 557,504 6,514 4.64 % Wholesale brokered deposits 327,141 4,004 4.87 % 307,995 3,544 4.63 % 162,065 1,509 3.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,945,047 11,980 2.45 % 1,912,500 11,032 2.32 % 1,824,399 8,767 1.91 % Borrowed funds: Repurchase agreements 133,280 60 0.18 % 131,478 66 0.20 % 83,222 53 0.25 % Other borrowings 80,169 788 3.91 % 98,731 1,042 4.24 % 330,221 4,286 5.15 % Long-term debt 49,357 429 3.46 % 49,335 430 3.51 % 49,268 429 3.45 % Subordinated debentures 35,767 751 8.35 % 35,723 755 8.50 % 35,590 762 8.49 % Total borrowed funds 298,573 2,028 2.70 % 315,267 2,293 2.93 % 498,301 5,530 4.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,243,620 14,008 2.48 % 2,227,767 13,325 2.41 % 2,322,700 14,297 2.44 % Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing 995,326 978,602 1,064,962 Other liabilities 103,571 83,886 58,340 Shareholders' equity 353,036 345,438 310,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,695,553 $ 3,635,693 $ 3,756,747 Interest income/interest-earning assets 5.31 % 5.30 % 4.94 % Interest expense/interest-earning assets 1.65 % 1.61 % 1.64 % Net interest income and margin (5) $ 30,790 3.66 % $ 30,170 3.69 % $ 28,087 3.30 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.4) million and $(0.3) million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively, and $(0.3) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Interest-earning due from banks $ 49,779 $ 2,065 5.53 % $ 21,504 $ 861 5.35 % Taxable 863,044 38,081 5.88 % 991,302 39,848 5.37 % Non-taxable 214,677 5,164 4.06 % 353,173 8,233 3.95 % Total investments 1,127,500 45,310 5.52 % 1,365,979 48,942 5.00 % Loans:(3) Real estate $ 1,804,159 $ 61,706 4.57 % $ 1,860,504 $ 61,491 4.42 % Agricultural 72,946 4,064 7.44 % 31,232 1,578 6.76 % Commercial 77,684 3,458 5.95 % 81,397 3,564 5.85 % Consumer 3,739 238 8.50 % 4,260 263 8.25 % Mortgage warehouse lines 234,470 14,431 8.22 % 79,438 4,779 8.04 % Other 2,354 46 2.61 % 2,443 61 3.34 % Total loans 2,195,352 83,943 5.11 % 2,059,274 71,736 4.66 % Total interest-earning assets (4) 3,322,852 129,253 5.25 % 3,425,253 120,678 4.80 % Other earning assets 17,155 16,680 Non-earning assets 281,952 271,949 Total assets $ 3,621,959 $ 3,713,882 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 146,443 $ 2,601 2.37 % $ 145,316 $ 731 0.67 % NOW 396,644 393 0.13 % 454,900 214 0.06 % Savings accounts 369,371 246 0.09 % 431,143 196 0.06 % Money market 136,652 1,428 1.40 % 128,856 291 0.30 % Time deposits 562,571 18,251 4.33 % 520,105 17,043 4.38 % Brokered deposits 280,248 9,737 4.64 % 167,782 4,235 3.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,891,929 32,656 2.31 % 1,848,102 22,710 1.64 % Borrowed funds: Repurchase agreements 125,742 166 0.18 % 88,707 199 0.30 % Other borrowings 99,388 3,203 4.30 % 262,755 9,828 5.00 % Long-term debt 49,335 1,291 3.50 % 49,246 1,286 3.49 % Subordinated debentures 35,722 2,261 8.45 % 35,545 2,120 7.97 % Total borrowed funds 310,187 6,921 2.98 % 436,253 13,433 4.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,202,116 39,577 2.40 % 2,284,355 36,143 2.12 % Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing 988,128 1,062,114 Other liabilities 86,061 59,674 Shareholders' equity 345,654 307,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,621,959 $ 3,713,882 Interest income/interest-earning assets 5.25 % 4.80 % Interest expense/interest-earning assets 1.59 % 1.41 % Net interest income and margin(5) $ 89,676 3.66 % $ 84,535 3.39 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(1.1) million and $(0.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

