La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ) announces that, following the extension until 18 October of its public tender offer for Kindred Group plc., 14,734,917 new Kindred Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), representing 6.83% of the share capital, were tendered.

Following the first settlement-delivery of the offer on 11 October 2024, FDJ already held 91.77% of Kindred's share capital.

FDJ's shareholding in Kindred will therefore be 98.60% following settlement-delivery of the extended offer, expected to take place on 29 October 2024.

As FDJ holds over 90% of Kindred's share capital, it intends to request the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure in accordance with Kindred's articles of association in order to acquire all the shares not tendered in the public offer and the delisting of Kindred's SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm.

FDJ Group is one of Europe"s leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With almost 6,000 employees and a presence in around fifteen regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

