

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, has published new recommendations to prevent first-time strokes, emphasizing healthy lifestyle behaviors, routine health screenings, and public awareness about stroke.



'The most effective way to reduce the occurrence of a stroke and stroke-related death is to prevent the first stroke-referred to as primary prevention. Some populations have an elevated risk of stroke, whether it be due to genetics, lifestyle, biological factors and/or social determinants of health, and in some cases, people do not receive appropriate screening to identify their risk,' said Dr. Cheryl Bushnell, chair of the guideline writing group and professor at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.



The '2024 Guideline for the Primary Prevention of Stroke' encourages primary care providers to promote brain health by identifying risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, high blood sugar, and obesity.



Published in the journal Stroke, the guideline recommends lifestyle modifications based on the Association's Life's Essential 8 cardiovascular health metrics, such as healthy nutrition, regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, healthy sleep and weight, controlling cholesterol, and managing blood pressure and blood sugar.



The guideline specifically focuses on a Mediterranean dietary pattern, which has been shown to reduce stroke risk, particularly when supplemented with nuts and olive oil.



The guideline also advises adults to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week, highlighting the importance of physical activity in preventing stroke.



Healthcare professionals are encouraged to provide patient education materials in accessible language levels, select effective and affordable treatments, and guide patients toward adopting healthy lifestyle changes.



'Implementing the recommendations in this guideline would make it possible to significantly reduce the risk of people having a first stroke. Most strategies that we recommend for preventing stroke will also help reduce the risk of dementia, another serious health condition related to vascular issues in the brain,' Bushnell added.



