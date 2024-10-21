

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - OnePlus has recently shared a teaser of its upcoming smartphone, set to launch exclusively in China on October 31.



The teaser poster was shared by Mukul Sharma on X/Twitter with a tagline 'Everything Super Pro'.



The video revealed that the OnePlus 13 would be available in three colors - White, Black, and Blue with a metallic strip splitting the circular camera island.



Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device features a flat display panel, a new textured finish, and glossy metal side rails.



For customers who pre-order, the tech company is offering freebies such as a pair of OPPO Enco R3 wireless earbuds, a OnePlus-branded 'Polarwood Travel Cup,' and a two-year battery replacement guarantee, as per Wccftech.



The smartphone will be launched in other countries in the coming months.



