

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro1.44 billion, or Euro1.25 per share. This compares with Euro1.27 billion, or Euro1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to Euro8.47 billion from Euro7.74 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro1.44 Bln. vs. Euro1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro1.25 vs. Euro1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro8.47 Bln vs. Euro7.74 Bln last year.



