

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $365.63 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $333.59 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $373.68 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $3.400 billion from $3.030 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $365.63 Mln. vs. $333.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.400 Bln vs. $3.030 Bln last year.



