

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $204 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.13 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News