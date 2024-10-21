

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.8 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $38.7 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $38.3 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $456.5 million from $419.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $39.8 Mln. vs. $38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $456.5 Mln vs. $419.5 Mln last year.



