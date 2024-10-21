

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $249.91 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.141 billion, or $4.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nucor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352.99 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $7.444 billion from $8.775 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05



